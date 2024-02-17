Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  National Fertilizers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 72.76% YoY

National Fertilizers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 72.76% YoY

Livemint

National Fertilizers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 25.22% YoY & profit decreased by 72.76% YoY

National Fertilizers Q3 FY24 Results Live

National Fertilizers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 25.22% and the profit decreased by 72.76% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.95% and the profit increased by 273.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.7% q-o-q and decreased by 27.56% YoY.

The operating income was up by 253.53% q-o-q and decreased by 73.71% YoY.

The EPS is 3.08 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 72.72% YoY.

National Fertilizers has delivered -2.59% return in the last 1 week, 61.14% return in the last 6 months, and 16.94% YTD return.

Currently, National Fertilizers has a market cap of 5249.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 130.5 & 60.1 respectively.

National Fertilizers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7580.935659.64+33.95%10137.34-25.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total154.49160.42-3.7%213.28-27.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization92.4290.43+2.2%89.63+3.11%
Total Operating Expense7358.195804.72+26.76%9289.95-20.79%
Operating Income222.74-145.08+253.53%847.39-73.71%
Net Income Before Taxes201.11-126.83+258.57%751.74-73.25%
Net Income150.9-87.1+273.25%554.03-72.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.08-1.78+273.48%11.29-72.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹150.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7580.93Cr

