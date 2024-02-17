National Fertilizers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 72.76% YoY

National Fertilizers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 25.22% and the profit decreased by 72.76% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.95% and the profit increased by 273.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.7% q-o-q and decreased by 27.56% YoY.

The operating income was up by 253.53% q-o-q and decreased by 73.71% YoY.

The EPS is ₹3.08 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 72.72% YoY.

National Fertilizers has delivered -2.59% return in the last 1 week, 61.14% return in the last 6 months, and 16.94% YTD return.

Currently, National Fertilizers has a market cap of ₹5249.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹130.5 & ₹60.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Fertilizers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7580.93 5659.64 +33.95% 10137.34 -25.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 154.49 160.42 -3.7% 213.28 -27.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 92.42 90.43 +2.2% 89.63 +3.11% Total Operating Expense 7358.19 5804.72 +26.76% 9289.95 -20.79% Operating Income 222.74 -145.08 +253.53% 847.39 -73.71% Net Income Before Taxes 201.11 -126.83 +258.57% 751.74 -73.25% Net Income 150.9 -87.1 +273.25% 554.03 -72.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.08 -1.78 +273.48% 11.29 -72.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹150.9Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹7580.93Cr

