National Fertilizers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 72.76% YoY

National Fertilizers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 25.22% and the profit decreased by 72.76% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.95% and the profit increased by 273.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.7% q-o-q and decreased by 27.56% YoY.
The operating income was up by 253.53% q-o-q and decreased by 73.71% YoY.
The EPS is ₹3.08 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 72.72% YoY.
National Fertilizers has delivered -2.59% return in the last 1 week, 61.14% return in the last 6 months, and 16.94% YTD return.
Currently, National Fertilizers has a market cap of ₹5249.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹130.5 & ₹60.1 respectively.
National Fertilizers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7580.93
|5659.64
|+33.95%
|10137.34
|-25.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|154.49
|160.42
|-3.7%
|213.28
|-27.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|92.42
|90.43
|+2.2%
|89.63
|+3.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|7358.19
|5804.72
|+26.76%
|9289.95
|-20.79%
|Operating Income
|222.74
|-145.08
|+253.53%
|847.39
|-73.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|201.11
|-126.83
|+258.57%
|751.74
|-73.25%
|Net Income
|150.9
|-87.1
|+273.25%
|554.03
|-72.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.08
|-1.78
|+273.48%
|11.29
|-72.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹150.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹7580.93Cr
