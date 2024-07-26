National Fittings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 736.84% YOY

National Fittings Q1 Results Live : National Fittings, a leading company in the fittings industry, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 13.05% year-over-year, but a significant increase in profit by 736.84% year-over-year.
Comparing to the previous quarter, National Fittings experienced a 30.03% decline in revenue, but a substantial 261.65% increase in profit.
The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 16.97% quarter-over-quarter and 5.85% year-over-year.
National Fittings saw a remarkable growth in operating income, which was up by 196.47% quarter-over-quarter and 478.56% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.44, showing a decrease of 51.8% year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, National Fittings delivered a -5.16% return in the last week, 0.41% return in the last 6 months, and -13.67% year-to-date return.
Currently, National Fittings has a market capitalization of ₹121.85 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹194.75 & ₹90.25 respectively.
National Fittings Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.14
|21.64
|-30.03%
|17.42
|-13.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.25
|2.71
|-16.97%
|2.39
|-5.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.81
|0.89
|-9.21%
|0.86
|-5.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.18
|19.29
|-57.6%
|16.21
|-49.55%
|Operating Income
|6.96
|2.35
|+196.47%
|1.2
|+478.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.29
|2.54
|+187.33%
|1.21
|+501.09%
|Net Income
|6.93
|1.92
|+261.65%
|0.83
|+736.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.44
|2.11
|-79.21%
|0.91
|-51.8%
