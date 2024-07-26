National Fittings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 736.84% YOY

Published26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
National Fittings Q1 Results Live
National Fittings Q1 Results Live : National Fittings, a leading company in the fittings industry, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 13.05% year-over-year, but a significant increase in profit by 736.84% year-over-year.

Comparing to the previous quarter, National Fittings experienced a 30.03% decline in revenue, but a substantial 261.65% increase in profit.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 16.97% quarter-over-quarter and 5.85% year-over-year.

National Fittings saw a remarkable growth in operating income, which was up by 196.47% quarter-over-quarter and 478.56% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.44, showing a decrease of 51.8% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, National Fittings delivered a -5.16% return in the last week, 0.41% return in the last 6 months, and -13.67% year-to-date return.

Currently, National Fittings has a market capitalization of 121.85 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 194.75 & 90.25 respectively.

National Fittings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.1421.64-30.03%17.42-13.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.252.71-16.97%2.39-5.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.810.89-9.21%0.86-5.85%
Total Operating Expense8.1819.29-57.6%16.21-49.55%
Operating Income6.962.35+196.47%1.2+478.56%
Net Income Before Taxes7.292.54+187.33%1.21+501.09%
Net Income6.931.92+261.65%0.83+736.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.442.11-79.21%0.91-51.8%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
