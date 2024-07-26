National Fittings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 736.84% YOY

National Fittings Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 13.05% YoY & profit increased by 736.84% YoY

National Fittings Q1 Results Live : National Fittings, a leading company in the fittings industry, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 13.05% year-over-year, but a significant increase in profit by 736.84% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing to the previous quarter, National Fittings experienced a 30.03% decline in revenue, but a substantial 261.65% increase in profit.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 16.97% quarter-over-quarter and 5.85% year-over-year.

National Fittings saw a remarkable growth in operating income, which was up by 196.47% quarter-over-quarter and 478.56% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.44, showing a decrease of 51.8% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, National Fittings delivered a -5.16% return in the last week, 0.41% return in the last 6 months, and -13.67% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, National Fittings has a market capitalization of ₹121.85 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹194.75 & ₹90.25 respectively.

National Fittings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.14 21.64 -30.03% 17.42 -13.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.25 2.71 -16.97% 2.39 -5.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.81 0.89 -9.21% 0.86 -5.85% Total Operating Expense 8.18 19.29 -57.6% 16.21 -49.55% Operating Income 6.96 2.35 +196.47% 1.2 +478.56% Net Income Before Taxes 7.29 2.54 +187.33% 1.21 +501.09% Net Income 6.93 1.92 +261.65% 0.83 +736.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.44 2.11 -79.21% 0.91 -51.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.93Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹15.14Cr

