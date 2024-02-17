National Fittings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.99% YoY

National Fittings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 27.69% & the profit decreased by 29.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.72% and the profit decreased by 37.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.91% QoQ & decreased by 4.01% YoY.
The operating income was down by 35.71% QoQ & decreased by 42.43% YoY.
The EPS is ₹1.32 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 29.79% YoY.
National Fittings has delivered -18.45% return in the last 1 week, -15.67% return in the last 6 months, and -32.14% YTD return.
Currently, National Fittings has a market cap of ₹95.78 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹194.75 & ₹56 respectively.
National Fittings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.57
|20.9
|-20.72%
|22.91
|-27.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.6
|2.85
|-8.91%
|2.71
|-4.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.82
|0.88
|-7.53%
|0.86
|-5.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.91
|18.31
|-18.6%
|20.03
|-25.57%
|Operating Income
|1.66
|2.59
|-35.71%
|2.89
|-42.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.64
|2.63
|-37.73%
|2.84
|-42.24%
|Net Income
|1.2
|1.9
|-37.09%
|1.71
|-29.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.32
|2.09
|-36.84%
|1.88
|-29.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.57Cr
