National Fittings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.99% YoY

National Fittings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 27.69% & the profit decreased by 29.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.72% and the profit decreased by 37.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.91% QoQ & decreased by 4.01% YoY.

The operating income was down by 35.71% QoQ & decreased by 42.43% YoY.

The EPS is ₹1.32 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 29.79% YoY.

National Fittings has delivered -18.45% return in the last 1 week, -15.67% return in the last 6 months, and -32.14% YTD return.

Currently, National Fittings has a market cap of ₹95.78 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹194.75 & ₹56 respectively.

National Fittings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.57 20.9 -20.72% 22.91 -27.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.6 2.85 -8.91% 2.71 -4.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.82 0.88 -7.53% 0.86 -5.4% Total Operating Expense 14.91 18.31 -18.6% 20.03 -25.57% Operating Income 1.66 2.59 -35.71% 2.89 -42.43% Net Income Before Taxes 1.64 2.63 -37.73% 2.84 -42.24% Net Income 1.2 1.9 -37.09% 1.71 -29.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.32 2.09 -36.84% 1.88 -29.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹16.57Cr

