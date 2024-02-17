Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  National Fittings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.99% YoY

National Fittings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.99% YoY

Livemint

National Fittings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 27.69% YoY & profit decreased by 29.99% YoY

National Fittings Q3 FY24 Results Live

National Fittings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 27.69% & the profit decreased by 29.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.72% and the profit decreased by 37.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.91% QoQ & decreased by 4.01% YoY.

The operating income was down by 35.71% QoQ & decreased by 42.43% YoY.

The EPS is 1.32 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 29.79% YoY.

National Fittings has delivered -18.45% return in the last 1 week, -15.67% return in the last 6 months, and -32.14% YTD return.

Currently, National Fittings has a market cap of 95.78 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 194.75 & 56 respectively.

National Fittings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.5720.9-20.72%22.91-27.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.62.85-8.91%2.71-4.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.820.88-7.53%0.86-5.4%
Total Operating Expense14.9118.31-18.6%20.03-25.57%
Operating Income1.662.59-35.71%2.89-42.43%
Net Income Before Taxes1.642.63-37.73%2.84-42.24%
Net Income1.21.9-37.09%1.71-29.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.322.09-36.84%1.88-29.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.57Cr

