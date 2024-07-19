National Standard India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 5.52% YOY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
National Standard India Q1 Results Live : National Standard India declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 94.27% & the profit decreased by 5.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 99.53% and the profit decreased by 37.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.1% q-o-q & decreased by 25.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 155.52% q-o-q & decreased by 165.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.32 for Q1 which decreased by 5.71% Y-o-Y.

National Standard India has delivered -1.49% return in the last 1 week, -26.38% return in last 6 months and 2.85% YTD return.

Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of 9403.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6974 & 3882 respectively.

National Standard India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.035.59-99.53%0.45-94.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.02+19.1%0.03-25.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-20%0-20%
Total Operating Expense0.844.11-79.51%0.76+10.76%
Operating Income-0.821.47-155.52%-0.31-165.95%
Net Income Before Taxes3.795.72-33.65%3.83-0.86%
Net Income2.644.22-37.39%2.8-5.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.322.11-37.44%1.4-5.71%
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.64Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.03Cr
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
