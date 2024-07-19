National Standard India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 5.52% YOY

National Standard India Q1 Results Live : National Standard India declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 94.27% & the profit decreased by 5.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 99.53% and the profit decreased by 37.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.1% q-o-q & decreased by 25.35% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 155.52% q-o-q & decreased by 165.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.32 for Q1 which decreased by 5.71% Y-o-Y.
National Standard India has delivered -1.49% return in the last 1 week, -26.38% return in last 6 months and 2.85% YTD return.
Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of ₹9403.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6974 & ₹3882 respectively.
National Standard India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.03
|5.59
|-99.53%
|0.45
|-94.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.02
|+19.1%
|0.03
|-25.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-20%
|0
|-20%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.84
|4.11
|-79.51%
|0.76
|+10.76%
|Operating Income
|-0.82
|1.47
|-155.52%
|-0.31
|-165.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.79
|5.72
|-33.65%
|3.83
|-0.86%
|Net Income
|2.64
|4.22
|-37.39%
|2.8
|-5.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.32
|2.11
|-37.44%
|1.4
|-5.71%