National Standard India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 5.52% YOY

National Standard India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 94.27% YoY & profit decreased by 5.52% YoY

National Standard India Q1 Results Live : National Standard India declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 94.27% & the profit decreased by 5.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 99.53% and the profit decreased by 37.39%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.1% q-o-q & decreased by 25.35% Y-o-Y.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.1% q-o-q & decreased by 25.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 155.52% q-o-q & decreased by 165.95% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.32 for Q1 which decreased by 5.71% Y-o-Y.

National Standard India has delivered -1.49% return in the last 1 week, -26.38% return in last 6 months and 2.85% YTD return.

Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of ₹9403.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6974 & ₹3882 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Standard India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.03 5.59 -99.53% 0.45 -94.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.02 +19.1% 0.03 -25.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -20% 0 -20% Total Operating Expense 0.84 4.11 -79.51% 0.76 +10.76% Operating Income -0.82 1.47 -155.52% -0.31 -165.95% Net Income Before Taxes 3.79 5.72 -33.65% 3.83 -0.86% Net Income 2.64 4.22 -37.39% 2.8 -5.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.32 2.11 -37.44% 1.4 -5.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.64Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.03Cr

