National Standard India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 264.13% YOY

National Standard India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 51.49% YoY & profit increased by 264.13% YoY

National Standard India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 11 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 51.49% & the profit increased by 264.13% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.36% and the profit increased by 0.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 27.37% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 1.14% q-o-q & increased by 72.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.4 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 258.97% Y-o-Y.

National Standard India has delivered -0.84% return in the last 1 week, -18.81% return in last 6 months and 16.13% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of ₹9462.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8700 & ₹3711.05 respectively.

National Standard India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.52 0.45 +14.36% 1.07 -51.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.04 -27.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -16.67% Total Operating Expense 0.83 0.76 +9.03% 2.19 -62.17% Operating Income -0.31 -0.31 -1.14% -1.12 +72.35% Net Income Before Taxes 3.83 3.83 +0.09% 1.3 +195.02% Net Income 2.8 2.8 +0.26% 0.77 +264.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.4 1.4 -0% 0.39 +258.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.8Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.52Cr

