Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  National Standard India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 264.13% YOY

Livemint

National Standard India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 51.49% YoY & profit increased by 264.13% YoY

National Standard India Q2 FY24 Results

National Standard India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 11 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 51.49% & the profit increased by 264.13% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.36% and the profit increased by 0.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 27.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.14% q-o-q & increased by 72.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.4 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 258.97% Y-o-Y.

National Standard India has delivered -0.84% return in the last 1 week, -18.81% return in last 6 months and 16.13% YTD return.

Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of 9462.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8700 & 3711.05 respectively.

National Standard India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.520.45+14.36%1.07-51.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0%0.04-27.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-16.67%
Total Operating Expense0.830.76+9.03%2.19-62.17%
Operating Income-0.31-0.31-1.14%-1.12+72.35%
Net Income Before Taxes3.833.83+0.09%1.3+195.02%
Net Income2.82.8+0.26%0.77+264.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.41.4-0%0.39+258.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.52Cr

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 01:51 AM IST
