National Standard India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 264.13% YOY
National Standard India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 51.49% YoY & profit increased by 264.13% YoY
National Standard India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 51.49% YoY & profit increased by 264.13% YoY
National Standard India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 11 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 51.49% & the profit increased by 264.13% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.36% and the profit increased by 0.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 27.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.14% q-o-q & increased by 72.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.4 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 258.97% Y-o-Y.
National Standard India has delivered -0.84% return in the last 1 week, -18.81% return in last 6 months and 16.13% YTD return.
Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of ₹9462.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8700 & ₹3711.05 respectively.
National Standard India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.52
|0.45
|+14.36%
|1.07
|-51.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.04
|-27.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-16.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.83
|0.76
|+9.03%
|2.19
|-62.17%
|Operating Income
|-0.31
|-0.31
|-1.14%
|-1.12
|+72.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.83
|3.83
|+0.09%
|1.3
|+195.02%
|Net Income
|2.8
|2.8
|+0.26%
|0.77
|+264.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.4
|1.4
|-0%
|0.39
|+258.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.8Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.52Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!