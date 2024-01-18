Hello User
National Standard India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 51.84% YOY

National Standard India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 51.84% YOY

Livemint

National Standard India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 155.41% YoY & profit increased by 51.84% YoY

National Standard India Q3 FY24 Results Live

National Standard India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 155.41% & the profit increased by 51.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2753.98% and the profit increased by 75.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.18% q-o-q & decreased by 28.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 928.84% q-o-q & increased by 25.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 51.85% Y-o-Y.

National Standard India has delivered 5.69% return in the last 1 week, 3.55% return in last 6 months and 7.73% YTD return.

Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of 9850.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8700 & 3882 respectively.

National Standard India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.820.52+2753.98%5.8+155.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.03-22.18%0.03-28.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-10%0-25%
Total Operating Expense12.240.83+1375.03%3.75+225.98%
Operating Income2.58-0.31+928.84%2.05+25.88%
Net Income Before Taxes6.573.83+71.7%4.8+37.09%
Net Income4.922.8+75.3%3.24+51.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.461.4+75.71%1.62+51.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

