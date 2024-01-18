National Standard India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 51.84% YOY

National Standard India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 155.41% & the profit increased by 51.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2753.98% and the profit increased by 75.3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.18% q-o-q & decreased by 28.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 928.84% q-o-q & increased by 25.88% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 51.85% Y-o-Y.

National Standard India has delivered 5.69% return in the last 1 week, 3.55% return in last 6 months and 7.73% YTD return.

Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of ₹9850.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8700 & ₹3882 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Standard India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.82 0.52 +2753.98% 5.8 +155.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.03 -22.18% 0.03 -28.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -10% 0 -25% Total Operating Expense 12.24 0.83 +1375.03% 3.75 +225.98% Operating Income 2.58 -0.31 +928.84% 2.05 +25.88% Net Income Before Taxes 6.57 3.83 +71.7% 4.8 +37.09% Net Income 4.92 2.8 +75.3% 3.24 +51.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.46 1.4 +75.71% 1.62 +51.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.92Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!