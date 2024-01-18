National Standard India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 51.84% YOY

National Standard India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 155.41% & the profit increased by 51.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2753.98% and the profit increased by 75.3%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.18% q-o-q & decreased by 28.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 928.84% q-o-q & increased by 25.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 51.85% Y-o-Y.
National Standard India has delivered 5.69% return in the last 1 week, 3.55% return in last 6 months and 7.73% YTD return.
Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of ₹9850.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8700 & ₹3882 respectively.
National Standard India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.82
|0.52
|+2753.98%
|5.8
|+155.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.03
|-22.18%
|0.03
|-28.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-10%
|0
|-25%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.24
|0.83
|+1375.03%
|3.75
|+225.98%
|Operating Income
|2.58
|-0.31
|+928.84%
|2.05
|+25.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.57
|3.83
|+71.7%
|4.8
|+37.09%
|Net Income
|4.92
|2.8
|+75.3%
|3.24
|+51.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.46
|1.4
|+75.71%
|1.62
|+51.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.92Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14.82Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!