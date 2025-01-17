National Standard India Q3 Results 2025:National Standard India declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline showed a positive increase of 5.87% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹15.69 crore. However, profit experienced a significant decline of 56.3%, amounting to ₹2.15 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, National Standard India experienced a remarkable revenue growth of 312.89%. Despite this, the profit saw a decrease of 55.21%, indicating challenges in profitability.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 33.33% quarter-over-quarter, remaining unchanged year-over-year, reflecting improved cost management.
On the downside, the operating income plummeted by 147.55% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 137.6% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.08, which marked a drop of 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
National Standard India has delivered a return of 0.24% over the last week, but the stock has seen a decline of 10.04% over the past six months and a decrease of 3.2% year-to-date.
Currently, National Standard India holds a market capitalization of ₹8460 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6974 and a low of ₹4010.
National Standard India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.69
|3.8
|+312.89%
|14.82
|+5.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33%
|0.02
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.66
|1.76
|+846.59%
|12.24
|+36.11%
|Operating Income
|-0.97
|2.04
|-147.55%
|2.58
|-137.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.18
|6.41
|-50.39%
|6.57
|-51.6%
|Net Income
|2.15
|4.8
|-55.21%
|4.92
|-56.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.08
|2.4
|-55%
|2.46
|-56.1%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
