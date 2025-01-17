National Standard India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 56.3% YOY, profit at ₹2.15 crore and revenue at ₹15.69 crore

National Standard India Q3 Results 2025:National Standard India declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline showed a positive increase of 5.87% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹15.69 crore. However, profit experienced a significant decline of 56.3%, amounting to ₹2.15 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, National Standard India experienced a remarkable revenue growth of 312.89%. Despite this, the profit saw a decrease of 55.21%, indicating challenges in profitability.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 33.33% quarter-over-quarter, remaining unchanged year-over-year, reflecting improved cost management.

On the downside, the operating income plummeted by 147.55% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 137.6% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.08, which marked a drop of 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Standard India has delivered a return of 0.24% over the last week, but the stock has seen a decline of 10.04% over the past six months and a decrease of 3.2% year-to-date.

Currently, National Standard India holds a market capitalization of ₹8460 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6974 and a low of ₹4010.

National Standard India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.69 3.8 +312.89% 14.82 +5.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.03 -33.33% 0.02 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 16.66 1.76 +846.59% 12.24 +36.11% Operating Income -0.97 2.04 -147.55% 2.58 -137.6% Net Income Before Taxes 3.18 6.41 -50.39% 6.57 -51.6% Net Income 2.15 4.8 -55.21% 4.92 -56.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.08 2.4 -55% 2.46 -56.1%

