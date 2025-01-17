National Standard India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 56.3% YOY, profit at ₹2.15 crore and revenue at ₹15.69 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
National Standard India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

National Standard India Q3 Results 2025:National Standard India declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline showed a positive increase of 5.87% year-over-year, with revenue reaching 15.69 crore. However, profit experienced a significant decline of 56.3%, amounting to 2.15 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, National Standard India experienced a remarkable revenue growth of 312.89%. Despite this, the profit saw a decrease of 55.21%, indicating challenges in profitability.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 33.33% quarter-over-quarter, remaining unchanged year-over-year, reflecting improved cost management.

On the downside, the operating income plummeted by 147.55% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 137.6% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.08, which marked a drop of 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Standard India has delivered a return of 0.24% over the last week, but the stock has seen a decline of 10.04% over the past six months and a decrease of 3.2% year-to-date.

Currently, National Standard India holds a market capitalization of 8460 crore, with a 52-week high of 6974 and a low of 4010.

National Standard India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.693.8+312.89%14.82+5.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.03-33.33%0.02-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense16.661.76+846.59%12.24+36.11%
Operating Income-0.972.04-147.55%2.58-137.6%
Net Income Before Taxes3.186.41-50.39%6.57-51.6%
Net Income2.154.8-55.21%4.92-56.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.082.4-55%2.46-56.1%
First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
