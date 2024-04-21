Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  National Standard India Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 57.73% YOY

National Standard India Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 57.73% YOY

Livemint

National Standard India Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 40.75% YoY & profit increased by 57.73% YoY

National Standard India Q4 FY24 Results Live

National Standard India declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 40.75% & the profit increased by 57.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 62.3% and the profit decreased by 14.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.46% q-o-q & decreased by 16.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 42.86% q-o-q & increased by 86.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.11 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 58.4% Y-o-Y.

National Standard India has delivered 1.15% return in the last 1 week, 6.01% return in last 6 months and 11.18% YTD return.

Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of 10165.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6974 & 3882 respectively.

National Standard India Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.5914.82-62.3%9.43-40.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.02-19.46%0.02-16.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+11.11%0-16.67%
Total Operating Expense4.1112.24-66.39%8.64-52.38%
Operating Income1.472.58-42.86%0.79+86.83%
Net Income Before Taxes5.726.57-13.05%3.67+55.93%
Net Income4.224.92-14.15%2.68+57.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.112.46-14.23%1.33+58.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.22Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.59Cr

