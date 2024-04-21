National Standard India Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 57.73% YOY

National Standard India declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 40.75% & the profit increased by 57.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 62.3% and the profit decreased by 14.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.46% q-o-q & decreased by 16.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 42.86% q-o-q & increased by 86.83% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.11 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 58.4% Y-o-Y.

National Standard India has delivered 1.15% return in the last 1 week, 6.01% return in last 6 months and 11.18% YTD return.

Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of ₹10165.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6974 & ₹3882 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Standard India Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.59 14.82 -62.3% 9.43 -40.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.02 -19.46% 0.02 -16.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +11.11% 0 -16.67% Total Operating Expense 4.11 12.24 -66.39% 8.64 -52.38% Operating Income 1.47 2.58 -42.86% 0.79 +86.83% Net Income Before Taxes 5.72 6.57 -13.05% 3.67 +55.93% Net Income 4.22 4.92 -14.15% 2.68 +57.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.11 2.46 -14.23% 1.33 +58.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.22Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5.59Cr

