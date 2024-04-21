National Standard India Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 57.73% YOY

National Standard India declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 40.75% & the profit increased by 57.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 62.3% and the profit decreased by 14.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.46% q-o-q & decreased by 16.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 42.86% q-o-q & increased by 86.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.11 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 58.4% Y-o-Y.
National Standard India has delivered 1.15% return in the last 1 week, 6.01% return in last 6 months and 11.18% YTD return.
Currently the National Standard India has a market cap of ₹10165.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6974 & ₹3882 respectively.
National Standard India Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.59
|14.82
|-62.3%
|9.43
|-40.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.02
|-19.46%
|0.02
|-16.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|+11.11%
|0
|-16.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.11
|12.24
|-66.39%
|8.64
|-52.38%
|Operating Income
|1.47
|2.58
|-42.86%
|0.79
|+86.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.72
|6.57
|-13.05%
|3.67
|+55.93%
|Net Income
|4.22
|4.92
|-14.15%
|2.68
|+57.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.11
|2.46
|-14.23%
|1.33
|+58.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.22Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.59Cr
