Navin Fluorine International Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 16.9% YOY

Navin Fluorine International Q1 Results Live : Navin Fluorine International declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 6.62% & the profit decreased by 16.9% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13% and the profit decreased by 27.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.72% q-o-q & decreased by 1.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.69% q-o-q & decreased by 20.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.33 for Q1 which decreased by 16.49% Y-o-Y.

Navin Fluorine International has delivered 6.02% return in the last 1 week, 14% return in the last 6 months and -2.13% YTD return.

Currently, Navin Fluorine International has a market cap of ₹18698.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4720.31 & ₹2875.95 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Navin Fluorine International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 523.68 601.95 -13% 491.15 +6.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 78.19 71.26 +9.72% 79.19 -1.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.71 25.71 +3.89% 21.32 +25.28% Total Operating Expense 450.04 517.61 -13.05% 398.25 +13% Operating Income 73.64 84.34 -12.69% 92.9 -20.73% Net Income Before Taxes 68.3 79.42 -14% 81.77 -16.47% Net Income 51.13 70.37 -27.34% 61.53 -16.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.33 14.18 -27.15% 12.37 -16.49%