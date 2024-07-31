Navin Fluorine International Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 16.9% YOY

Navin Fluorine International Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.62% YoY & profit decreased by 16.9% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Navin Fluorine International Q1 Results Live
Navin Fluorine International Q1 Results Live

Navin Fluorine International Q1 Results Live : Navin Fluorine International declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 6.62% & the profit decreased by 16.9% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13% and the profit decreased by 27.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.72% q-o-q & decreased by 1.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.69% q-o-q & decreased by 20.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.33 for Q1 which decreased by 16.49% Y-o-Y.

Navin Fluorine International has delivered 6.02% return in the last 1 week, 14% return in the last 6 months and -2.13% YTD return.

Currently, Navin Fluorine International has a market cap of 18698.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4720.31 & 2875.95 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Navin Fluorine International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue523.68601.95-13%491.15+6.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total78.1971.26+9.72%79.19-1.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.7125.71+3.89%21.32+25.28%
Total Operating Expense450.04517.61-13.05%398.25+13%
Operating Income73.6484.34-12.69%92.9-20.73%
Net Income Before Taxes68.379.42-14%81.77-16.47%
Net Income51.1370.37-27.34%61.53-16.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.3314.18-27.15%12.37-16.49%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹51.13Cr
₹523.68Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
