Navin Fluorine International Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 16.9% YOY

Navin Fluorine International Q1 Results Live : Navin Fluorine International declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 6.62% & the profit decreased by 16.9% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13% and the profit decreased by 27.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.72% q-o-q & decreased by 1.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.69% q-o-q & decreased by 20.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.33 for Q1 which decreased by 16.49% Y-o-Y.
Navin Fluorine International has delivered 6.02% return in the last 1 week, 14% return in the last 6 months and -2.13% YTD return.
Currently, Navin Fluorine International has a market cap of ₹18698.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4720.31 & ₹2875.95 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Navin Fluorine International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|523.68
|601.95
|-13%
|491.15
|+6.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|78.19
|71.26
|+9.72%
|79.19
|-1.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.71
|25.71
|+3.89%
|21.32
|+25.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|450.04
|517.61
|-13.05%
|398.25
|+13%
|Operating Income
|73.64
|84.34
|-12.69%
|92.9
|-20.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|68.3
|79.42
|-14%
|81.77
|-16.47%
|Net Income
|51.13
|70.37
|-27.34%
|61.53
|-16.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.33
|14.18
|-27.15%
|12.37
|-16.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹51.13Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹523.68Cr
