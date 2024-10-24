Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.91% YoY

Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results Live : Navin Fluorine International has officially declared its Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 9.91% year-on-year, however, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 2.91% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue slightly declined by 0.98%, while profit showed a positive trend, increasing by 15.04%. This indicates some volatility in Navin Fluorine's financial performance as it navigates through changing market conditions.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.59% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but significantly increased by 26.44% year-on-year, raising concerns about cost management moving forward.
Operating income, on the other hand, experienced a growth of 7.89% quarter-over-quarter and 7.23% year-over-year, reflecting a more stable operational performance amidst fluctuating revenues.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹11.85, which marks a decrease of 2.71% year-on-year. This decline in EPS mirrors the overall profit downturn, despite the growth in revenue.
In terms of market performance, Navin Fluorine International has experienced a -4.44% return over the last week, a modest 0.73% return in the last six months, and a more significant -14.16% return year-to-date, indicating challenges in the stock market.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹16,401.49 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹3,979.45 and a low of ₹2,875.95, showcasing a volatile trading range.
As of 24 October 2024, analysts' opinions on Navin Fluorine are varied. Out of 24 analysts covering the company, there is 1 Strong Sell rating, 4 Sell ratings, 6 Hold ratings, 6 Buy ratings, and 7 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Buy', suggesting that despite the recent challenges, there is optimism about the company's future prospects.
Navin Fluorine International Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|518.56
|523.68
|-0.98%
|471.79
|+9.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|76.95
|78.19
|-1.59%
|60.86
|+26.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.9
|26.71
|+4.46%
|24.25
|+15.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|439.11
|450.04
|-2.43%
|397.7
|+10.41%
|Operating Income
|79.45
|73.64
|+7.89%
|74.09
|+7.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|76.75
|68.3
|+12.37%
|77.2
|-0.58%
|Net Income
|58.82
|51.13
|+15.04%
|60.58
|-2.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.85
|10.33
|+14.71%
|12.18
|-2.71%
