Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.91% YoY

Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.91% YoY

Livemint

Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.91% YoY & profit decreased by 2.91% YoY.

Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results Live

Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results Live : Navin Fluorine International has officially declared its Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 9.91% year-on-year, however, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 2.91% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue slightly declined by 0.98%, while profit showed a positive trend, increasing by 15.04%. This indicates some volatility in Navin Fluorine's financial performance as it navigates through changing market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.59% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but significantly increased by 26.44% year-on-year, raising concerns about cost management moving forward.

Operating income, on the other hand, experienced a growth of 7.89% quarter-over-quarter and 7.23% year-over-year, reflecting a more stable operational performance amidst fluctuating revenues.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 11.85, which marks a decrease of 2.71% year-on-year. This decline in EPS mirrors the overall profit downturn, despite the growth in revenue.

In terms of market performance, Navin Fluorine International has experienced a -4.44% return over the last week, a modest 0.73% return in the last six months, and a more significant -14.16% return year-to-date, indicating challenges in the stock market.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 16,401.49 Crores, with a 52-week high of 3,979.45 and a low of 2,875.95, showcasing a volatile trading range.

As of 24 October 2024, analysts' opinions on Navin Fluorine are varied. Out of 24 analysts covering the company, there is 1 Strong Sell rating, 4 Sell ratings, 6 Hold ratings, 6 Buy ratings, and 7 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Buy', suggesting that despite the recent challenges, there is optimism about the company's future prospects.

Navin Fluorine International Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue518.56523.68-0.98%471.79+9.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total76.9578.19-1.59%60.86+26.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.926.71+4.46%24.25+15.05%
Total Operating Expense439.11450.04-2.43%397.7+10.41%
Operating Income79.4573.64+7.89%74.09+7.23%
Net Income Before Taxes76.7568.3+12.37%77.2-0.58%
Net Income58.8251.13+15.04%60.58-2.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.8510.33+14.71%12.18-2.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹58.82Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹518.56Cr

