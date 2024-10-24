Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.91% YoY

Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results Live : Navin Fluorine International has officially declared its Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 9.91% year-on-year, however, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 2.91% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue slightly declined by 0.98%, while profit showed a positive trend, increasing by 15.04%. This indicates some volatility in Navin Fluorine's financial performance as it navigates through changing market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.59% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but significantly increased by 26.44% year-on-year, raising concerns about cost management moving forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income, on the other hand, experienced a growth of 7.89% quarter-over-quarter and 7.23% year-over-year, reflecting a more stable operational performance amidst fluctuating revenues.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹11.85, which marks a decrease of 2.71% year-on-year. This decline in EPS mirrors the overall profit downturn, despite the growth in revenue.

In terms of market performance, Navin Fluorine International has experienced a -4.44% return over the last week, a modest 0.73% return in the last six months, and a more significant -14.16% return year-to-date, indicating challenges in the stock market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹16,401.49 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹3,979.45 and a low of ₹2,875.95, showcasing a volatile trading range.

As of 24 October 2024, analysts' opinions on Navin Fluorine are varied. Out of 24 analysts covering the company, there is 1 Strong Sell rating, 4 Sell ratings, 6 Hold ratings, 6 Buy ratings, and 7 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Buy', suggesting that despite the recent challenges, there is optimism about the company's future prospects.

Navin Fluorine International Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 518.56 523.68 -0.98% 471.79 +9.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 76.95 78.19 -1.59% 60.86 +26.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.9 26.71 +4.46% 24.25 +15.05% Total Operating Expense 439.11 450.04 -2.43% 397.7 +10.41% Operating Income 79.45 73.64 +7.89% 74.09 +7.23% Net Income Before Taxes 76.75 68.3 +12.37% 77.2 -0.58% Net Income 58.82 51.13 +15.04% 60.58 -2.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.85 10.33 +14.71% 12.18 -2.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.82Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹518.56Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}