Navin Fluorine International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.78% YoY

Navin Fluorine International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.96% & the profit decreased by 26.78% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.37% and the profit increased by 28.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.46% q-o-q and increased by 8.71% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 31.45% q-o-q and decreased by 61.1% YoY.

The EPS is ₹7.28 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 66.12% YoY.

Navin Fluorine International has delivered -1.41% return in the last 1 week, -27.09% return in the last 6 months, and -15.36% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Navin Fluorine International has a market cap of ₹16165.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4945.87 & ₹3203 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navin Fluorine International Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 501.82 471.79 +6.37% 563.58 -10.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 74.53 60.86 +22.46% 68.56 +8.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.88 24.25 +2.6% 25.01 -0.52% Total Operating Expense 451.03 397.7 +13.41% 433.01 +4.16% Operating Income 50.79 74.09 -31.45% 130.57 -61.1% Net Income Before Taxes 97.15 77.2 +25.84% 131.29 -26% Net Income 78.02 60.58 +28.79% 106.56 -26.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.28 12.18 -40.23% 21.49 -66.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹78.02Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹501.82Cr

