Navin Fluorine International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.78% YoY

Navin Fluorine International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.96% & the profit decreased by 26.78% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.37% and the profit increased by 28.79%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.46% q-o-q and increased by 8.71% YoY.
The operating income was down by 31.45% q-o-q and decreased by 61.1% YoY.
The EPS is ₹7.28 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 66.12% YoY.
Navin Fluorine International has delivered -1.41% return in the last 1 week, -27.09% return in the last 6 months, and -15.36% YTD return.
Currently, Navin Fluorine International has a market cap of ₹16165.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4945.87 & ₹3203 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Navin Fluorine International Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|501.82
|471.79
|+6.37%
|563.58
|-10.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|74.53
|60.86
|+22.46%
|68.56
|+8.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.88
|24.25
|+2.6%
|25.01
|-0.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|451.03
|397.7
|+13.41%
|433.01
|+4.16%
|Operating Income
|50.79
|74.09
|-31.45%
|130.57
|-61.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|97.15
|77.2
|+25.84%
|131.29
|-26%
|Net Income
|78.02
|60.58
|+28.79%
|106.56
|-26.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.28
|12.18
|-40.23%
|21.49
|-66.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹78.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹501.82Cr
