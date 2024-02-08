Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Navin Fluorine International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.78% YoY

Navin Fluorine International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.78% YoY

Livemint

Navin Fluorine International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 10.96% YoY & profit decreased by 26.78% YoY

Navin Fluorine International Q3 FY24 Results Live

Navin Fluorine International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.96% & the profit decreased by 26.78% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.37% and the profit increased by 28.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.46% q-o-q and increased by 8.71% YoY.

The operating income was down by 31.45% q-o-q and decreased by 61.1% YoY.

The EPS is 7.28 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 66.12% YoY.

Navin Fluorine International has delivered -1.41% return in the last 1 week, -27.09% return in the last 6 months, and -15.36% YTD return.

Currently, Navin Fluorine International has a market cap of 16165.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4945.87 & 3203 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Navin Fluorine International Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue501.82471.79+6.37%563.58-10.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total74.5360.86+22.46%68.56+8.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.8824.25+2.6%25.01-0.52%
Total Operating Expense451.03397.7+13.41%433.01+4.16%
Operating Income50.7974.09-31.45%130.57-61.1%
Net Income Before Taxes97.1577.2+25.84%131.29-26%
Net Income78.0260.58+28.79%106.56-26.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.2812.18-40.23%21.49-66.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹78.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹501.82Cr

