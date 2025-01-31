Navin Fluorine International Q3 Results 2025:Navin Fluorine International declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline grew by 20.8% year-on-year, with profit rising by 7.15% year-on-year, amounting to ₹83.6 crore and revenue at ₹606.2 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, the results were even more impressive, with revenue growing by 16.9% and profit increasing by a substantial 42.13%. This indicates strong operational performance and efficient management.

In addition, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.39% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 4.39% year-on-year, further contributing to the overall profitability.

Navin Fluorine International Q3 Results

The operating income also showed remarkable growth, up by 48.21% quarter-on-quarter and 131.84% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹16.84, which is an increase of 131.32% year-on-year.

As for stock performance, Navin Fluorine International has delivered a 3.6% return over the last week, 6.02% over the past six months, and an impressive 20.41% year-to-date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Navin Fluorine International stands at ₹19,381.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4017.1 and a low of ₹2875.95.

Looking at analyst ratings, as of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 10 a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future performance.

Navin Fluorine International Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 606.2 518.56 +16.9% 501.82 +20.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 71.26 76.95 -7.39% 74.53 -4.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.56 27.9 +5.95% 24.88 +18.81% Total Operating Expense 488.45 439.11 +11.24% 451.03 +8.3% Operating Income 117.75 79.45 +48.21% 50.79 +131.84% Net Income Before Taxes 108.02 76.75 +40.74% 97.15 +11.19% Net Income 83.6 58.82 +42.13% 78.02 +7.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.84 11.85 +42.11% 7.28 +131.32%