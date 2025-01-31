Navin Fluorine International Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 7.15% YOY, profit at ₹83.6 crore and revenue at ₹606.2 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Navin Fluorine International Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Navin Fluorine International Q3 Results 2025:Navin Fluorine International declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline grew by 20.8% year-on-year, with profit rising by 7.15% year-on-year, amounting to 83.6 crore and revenue at 606.2 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, the results were even more impressive, with revenue growing by 16.9% and profit increasing by a substantial 42.13%. This indicates strong operational performance and efficient management.

In addition, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.39% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 4.39% year-on-year, further contributing to the overall profitability.

Navin Fluorine International Q3 Results

The operating income also showed remarkable growth, up by 48.21% quarter-on-quarter and 131.84% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 16.84, which is an increase of 131.32% year-on-year.

As for stock performance, Navin Fluorine International has delivered a 3.6% return over the last week, 6.02% over the past six months, and an impressive 20.41% year-to-date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Navin Fluorine International stands at 19,381.06 crore, with a 52-week high of 4017.1 and a low of 2875.95.

Looking at analyst ratings, as of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 10 a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future performance.

Navin Fluorine International Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue606.2518.56+16.9%501.82+20.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71.2676.95-7.39%74.53-4.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.5627.9+5.95%24.88+18.81%
Total Operating Expense488.45439.11+11.24%451.03+8.3%
Operating Income117.7579.45+48.21%50.79+131.84%
Net Income Before Taxes108.0276.75+40.74%97.15+11.19%
Net Income83.658.82+42.13%78.02+7.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.8411.85+42.11%7.28+131.32%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹83.6Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹606.2Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
