Navin Fluorine International Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 7.15% YOY, profit at ₹83.6 crore and revenue at ₹606.2 crore

Navin Fluorine International Q3 Results 2025:Navin Fluorine International declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline grew by 20.8% year-on-year, with profit rising by 7.15% year-on-year, amounting to ₹83.6 crore and revenue at ₹606.2 crore.
Compared to the previous quarter, the results were even more impressive, with revenue growing by 16.9% and profit increasing by a substantial 42.13%. This indicates strong operational performance and efficient management.
In addition, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.39% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 4.39% year-on-year, further contributing to the overall profitability.
The operating income also showed remarkable growth, up by 48.21% quarter-on-quarter and 131.84% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹16.84, which is an increase of 131.32% year-on-year.
As for stock performance, Navin Fluorine International has delivered a 3.6% return over the last week, 6.02% over the past six months, and an impressive 20.41% year-to-date return.
Currently, the market capitalization of Navin Fluorine International stands at ₹19,381.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4017.1 and a low of ₹2875.95.
Looking at analyst ratings, as of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 10 a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future performance.
Navin Fluorine International Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|606.2
|518.56
|+16.9%
|501.82
|+20.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|71.26
|76.95
|-7.39%
|74.53
|-4.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.56
|27.9
|+5.95%
|24.88
|+18.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|488.45
|439.11
|+11.24%
|451.03
|+8.3%
|Operating Income
|117.75
|79.45
|+48.21%
|50.79
|+131.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|108.02
|76.75
|+40.74%
|97.15
|+11.19%
|Net Income
|83.6
|58.82
|+42.13%
|78.02
|+7.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.84
|11.85
|+42.11%
|7.28
|+131.32%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹83.6Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹606.2Cr