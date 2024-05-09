Navin Fluorine International Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 48.39% YOY

Navin Fluorine International Q4 Results Live : Navin Fluorine International declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.65% & the profit decreased by 48.39% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.95% while the profit decreased by 9.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.39% q-o-q & decreased by 2.32% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 66.06% q-o-q & decreased by 56.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.18 for Q4 which decreased by 47.84% Y-o-Y.
Navin Fluorine International has delivered -1.39% return in the last 1 week, -6.23% return in the last 6 months, and -12.36% YTD return.
Currently, Navin Fluorine International has a market cap of ₹16741.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4945.87 & ₹2899.25 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Navin Fluorine International Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|601.95
|501.82
|+19.95%
|697.1
|-13.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|71.26
|74.53
|-4.39%
|72.95
|-2.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.71
|24.88
|+3.34%
|7.6
|+238.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|517.61
|451.03
|+14.76%
|502.93
|+2.92%
|Operating Income
|84.34
|50.79
|+66.06%
|194.17
|-56.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|79.42
|97.15
|-18.25%
|184.16
|-56.87%
|Net Income
|70.37
|78.02
|-9.81%
|136.36
|-48.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.18
|7.28
|+94.78%
|27.18
|-47.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹70.37Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹601.95Cr
