Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Navin Fluorine International Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 48.39% YOY

Navin Fluorine International Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 48.39% YOY

Livemint

Navin Fluorine International Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 13.65% YoY & profit decreased by 48.39% YoY

Navin Fluorine International Q4 Results Live

Navin Fluorine International Q4 Results Live : Navin Fluorine International declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.65% & the profit decreased by 48.39% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.95% while the profit decreased by 9.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.39% q-o-q & decreased by 2.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 66.06% q-o-q & decreased by 56.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.18 for Q4 which decreased by 47.84% Y-o-Y.

Navin Fluorine International has delivered -1.39% return in the last 1 week, -6.23% return in the last 6 months, and -12.36% YTD return.

Currently, Navin Fluorine International has a market cap of 16741.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4945.87 & 2899.25 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Navin Fluorine International Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue601.95501.82+19.95%697.1-13.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71.2674.53-4.39%72.95-2.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.7124.88+3.34%7.6+238.29%
Total Operating Expense517.61451.03+14.76%502.93+2.92%
Operating Income84.3450.79+66.06%194.17-56.56%
Net Income Before Taxes79.4297.15-18.25%184.16-56.87%
Net Income70.3778.02-9.81%136.36-48.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.187.28+94.78%27.18-47.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹70.37Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹601.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.