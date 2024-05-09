Navin Fluorine International Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 48.39% YOY

Navin Fluorine International Q4 Results Live : Navin Fluorine International declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.65% & the profit decreased by 48.39% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.95% while the profit decreased by 9.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.39% q-o-q & decreased by 2.32% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 66.06% q-o-q & decreased by 56.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.18 for Q4 which decreased by 47.84% Y-o-Y.

Navin Fluorine International has delivered -1.39% return in the last 1 week, -6.23% return in the last 6 months, and -12.36% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Navin Fluorine International has a market cap of ₹16741.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4945.87 & ₹2899.25 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navin Fluorine International Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 601.95 501.82 +19.95% 697.1 -13.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 71.26 74.53 -4.39% 72.95 -2.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.71 24.88 +3.34% 7.6 +238.29% Total Operating Expense 517.61 451.03 +14.76% 502.93 +2.92% Operating Income 84.34 50.79 +66.06% 194.17 -56.56% Net Income Before Taxes 79.42 97.15 -18.25% 184.16 -56.87% Net Income 70.37 78.02 -9.81% 136.36 -48.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.18 7.28 +94.78% 27.18 -47.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹70.37Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹601.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!