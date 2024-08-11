Navkar Corporation Q1 results : loss at ₹13.07Cr, Revenue increased by 11.47% YoY

Navkar Corporation Q1 Results Live : Navkar Corporation Q1 Results Live: Navkar Corporation declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.47% year-over-year (YoY), reaching a notable milestone in revenue growth. Despite this, the company reported a loss of ₹13.07 crore for the quarter. This stands in stark contrast to the same period last fiscal year, when Navkar Corporation had declared a profit of ₹3.73 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.25%. The increase in revenue was overshadowed by rising expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 13.59% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a significant increase of 17.97% YoY. This surge in expenses has impacted the company's bottom line considerably.

The operating income for Navkar Corporation experienced a dramatic decline, down by 249.29% QoQ and a staggering 252.74% YoY. This substantial drop in operating income highlights the financial challenges the company faced during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-0.66, representing a decrease of 363.39% YoY. This negative EPS further underscores the financial difficulties Navkar Corporation encountered in the first quarter.

Despite the Q1 loss, Navkar Corporation has shown strong performance in the stock market over the longer term. The company has delivered a -0.01% return over the last week, but a 24.07% return over the last six months, and an impressive 38.04% year-to-date return. This indicates investor confidence in the company’s long-term potential.

Currently, Navkar Corporation boasts a market capitalization of ₹2122.47 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹156.99 and a 52-week low of ₹55.65. This range reflects the volatility and potential for significant movement in the company's stock price over the past year.

Navkar Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 117.63 117.92 -0.25% 105.53 +11.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.15 9.81 +13.59% 9.45 +17.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.72 12.19 +4.34% 8.78 +44.96% Total Operating Expense 128.29 110.78 +15.81% 98.54 +30.19% Operating Income -10.67 7.14 -249.29% 6.98 -252.74% Net Income Before Taxes -19.68 2.02 -1074.55% 6.3 -412.41% Net Income -13.07 7.26 -280.19% 3.73 -450.85% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.66 0.48 -237.18% 0.25 -363.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-13.07Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹117.63Cr

