Navkar Corporation Q2 results: loss at ₹2.3Cr, Revenue increased by 40.75% YoY

Published9 Oct 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Navkar Corporation Q2 Results Live

Navkar Corporation Q2 Results Live : Navkar Corporation announced its Q2 results on October 8, 2024, revealing a significant revenue increase of 40.75% year-over-year, despite reporting a loss of 2.3 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the same period last fiscal year, where the company declared a profit of 2.11 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Navkar's revenue grew by 13.17%, indicating an upward trend in business operations. However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.3% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 16.01% year-over-year.

Operating income experienced a dramatic rise of 120.58% compared to the previous quarter; however, it fell by 53.42% year-over-year, showcasing the challenges faced in maintaining profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -0.1, representing a significant decrease of 170.18% year-over-year. This decline is indicative of the financial hurdles the company has been navigating.

In terms of stock performance, Navkar Corporation has delivered a -1.32% return over the past week, but has shown promising figures with a 22.64% return over the last six months and a 25.82% year-to-date return.

Currently, Navkar Corporation holds a market capitalization of 1934.62 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of 164.4 at its peak and 55.65 at its lowest.

Navkar Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue133.12117.63+13.17%94.58+40.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.6711.15-4.3%9.2+16.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.5412.72-1.44%9.61+30.42%
Total Operating Expense130.92128.29+2.05%89.87+45.69%
Operating Income2.2-10.67+120.58%4.71-53.42%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.96-19.68+90.07%3.52-155.59%
Net Income-2.3-13.07+82.41%2.11-209.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.1-0.66+85.08%0.14-170.18%
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 10:21 AM IST
