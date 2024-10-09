Navkar Corporation Q2 results: loss at ₹2.3Cr, Revenue increased by 40.75% YoY

Navkar Corporation Q2 Results Live : Navkar Corporation announced its Q2 results on October 8, 2024, revealing a significant revenue increase of 40.75% year-over-year, despite reporting a loss of ₹2.3 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the same period last fiscal year, where the company declared a profit of ₹2.11 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Navkar's revenue grew by 13.17%, indicating an upward trend in business operations. However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.3% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 16.01% year-over-year.

Operating income experienced a dramatic rise of 120.58% compared to the previous quarter; however, it fell by 53.42% year-over-year, showcasing the challenges faced in maintaining profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-0.1, representing a significant decrease of 170.18% year-over-year. This decline is indicative of the financial hurdles the company has been navigating.

In terms of stock performance, Navkar Corporation has delivered a -1.32% return over the past week, but has shown promising figures with a 22.64% return over the last six months and a 25.82% year-to-date return.

Currently, Navkar Corporation holds a market capitalization of ₹1934.62 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹164.4 at its peak and ₹55.65 at its lowest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navkar Corporation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 133.12 117.63 +13.17% 94.58 +40.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.67 11.15 -4.3% 9.2 +16.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.54 12.72 -1.44% 9.61 +30.42% Total Operating Expense 130.92 128.29 +2.05% 89.87 +45.69% Operating Income 2.2 -10.67 +120.58% 4.71 -53.42% Net Income Before Taxes -1.96 -19.68 +90.07% 3.52 -155.59% Net Income -2.3 -13.07 +82.41% 2.11 -209.01% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.1 -0.66 +85.08% 0.14 -170.18%

