Navkar Corporation Q2 results: loss at ₹2.3Cr, Revenue increased by 40.75% YoY

Navkar Corporation Q2 Results Live : Navkar Corporation announced its Q2 results on October 8, 2024, revealing a significant revenue increase of 40.75% year-over-year, despite reporting a loss of ₹2.3 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the same period last fiscal year, where the company declared a profit of ₹2.11 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Navkar's revenue grew by 13.17%, indicating an upward trend in business operations. However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.3% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 16.01% year-over-year.
Operating income experienced a dramatic rise of 120.58% compared to the previous quarter; however, it fell by 53.42% year-over-year, showcasing the challenges faced in maintaining profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-0.1, representing a significant decrease of 170.18% year-over-year. This decline is indicative of the financial hurdles the company has been navigating.
In terms of stock performance, Navkar Corporation has delivered a -1.32% return over the past week, but has shown promising figures with a 22.64% return over the last six months and a 25.82% year-to-date return.
Currently, Navkar Corporation holds a market capitalization of ₹1934.62 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹164.4 at its peak and ₹55.65 at its lowest.
Navkar Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|133.12
|117.63
|+13.17%
|94.58
|+40.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.67
|11.15
|-4.3%
|9.2
|+16.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.54
|12.72
|-1.44%
|9.61
|+30.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|130.92
|128.29
|+2.05%
|89.87
|+45.69%
|Operating Income
|2.2
|-10.67
|+120.58%
|4.71
|-53.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.96
|-19.68
|+90.07%
|3.52
|-155.59%
|Net Income
|-2.3
|-13.07
|+82.41%
|2.11
|-209.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.1
|-0.66
|+85.08%
|0.14
|-170.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.3Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹133.12Cr
