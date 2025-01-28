Navkar Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 22.97% YOY, loss at ₹11.4 crore and revenue at ₹129.47 crore

Navkar Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Navkar Corporation declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 10.81% year-over-year. The company experienced a loss of ₹11.4 crore, marking a decrease of 22.97% compared to the previous year's figures. The total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹129.47 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company faced a decline in revenue by 2.74% and an alarming increase in losses by 395.65%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 0.94% quarter-over-quarter, but a decrease of 5.86% year-over-year.

Navkar Corporation Q3 Results

The company's operating income fell significantly, down by 345.45% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 542.62% year-over-year. This led to an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹-0.76 for Q3, which is a 52% decline compared to the same quarter last year.

Navkar Corporation has faced a challenging week, delivering a return of -19.01% in the last week, -15.54% over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of -21.81%.

As it stands, the current market capitalization of Navkar Corporation is ₹1946.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.43 and a low of ₹76.05.

Navkar Corporation Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 129.47 133.12 -2.74% 116.84 +10.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.77 10.67 +0.94% 11.44 -5.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.72 12.54 +1.44% 11.12 +14.39% Total Operating Expense 134.87 130.92 +3.02% 115.62 +16.65% Operating Income -5.4 2.2 -345.45% 1.22 -542.62% Net Income Before Taxes -10.06 -1.96 -413.27% 0.17 -6017.65% Net Income -11.4 -2.3 -395.65% -14.8 +22.97% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.76 -0.1 -660% -0.5 -52%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.