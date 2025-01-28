Navkar Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 22.97% YOY, loss at ₹11.4 crore and revenue at ₹129.47 crore

Published28 Jan 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Navkar Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025
Navkar Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025

Navkar Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Navkar Corporation declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 10.81% year-over-year. The company experienced a loss of 11.4 crore, marking a decrease of 22.97% compared to the previous year's figures. The total revenue for the quarter stood at 129.47 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company faced a decline in revenue by 2.74% and an alarming increase in losses by 395.65%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 0.94% quarter-over-quarter, but a decrease of 5.86% year-over-year.

Navkar Corporation Q3 Results

The company's operating income fell significantly, down by 345.45% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 542.62% year-over-year. This led to an earnings per share (EPS) of -0.76 for Q3, which is a 52% decline compared to the same quarter last year.

Navkar Corporation has faced a challenging week, delivering a return of -19.01% in the last week, -15.54% over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of -21.81%.

As it stands, the current market capitalization of Navkar Corporation is 1946.67 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.43 and a low of 76.05.

Navkar Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue129.47133.12-2.74%116.84+10.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.7710.67+0.94%11.44-5.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.7212.54+1.44%11.12+14.39%
Total Operating Expense134.87130.92+3.02%115.62+16.65%
Operating Income-5.42.2-345.45%1.22-542.62%
Net Income Before Taxes-10.06-1.96-413.27%0.17-6017.65%
Net Income-11.4-2.3-395.65%-14.8+22.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.76-0.1-660%-0.5-52%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-11.4Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹129.47Cr

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:48 AM IST
