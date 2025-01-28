Navkar Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 22.97% YOY, loss at ₹11.4 crore and revenue at ₹129.47 crore

Navkar Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Navkar Corporation declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 10.81% year-over-year. The company experienced a loss of ₹11.4 crore, marking a decrease of 22.97% compared to the previous year's figures. The total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹129.47 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company faced a decline in revenue by 2.74% and an alarming increase in losses by 395.65%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 0.94% quarter-over-quarter, but a decrease of 5.86% year-over-year.
The company's operating income fell significantly, down by 345.45% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 542.62% year-over-year. This led to an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹-0.76 for Q3, which is a 52% decline compared to the same quarter last year.
Navkar Corporation has faced a challenging week, delivering a return of -19.01% in the last week, -15.54% over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of -21.81%.
As it stands, the current market capitalization of Navkar Corporation is ₹1946.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.43 and a low of ₹76.05.
Navkar Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|129.47
|133.12
|-2.74%
|116.84
|+10.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.77
|10.67
|+0.94%
|11.44
|-5.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.72
|12.54
|+1.44%
|11.12
|+14.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|134.87
|130.92
|+3.02%
|115.62
|+16.65%
|Operating Income
|-5.4
|2.2
|-345.45%
|1.22
|-542.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-10.06
|-1.96
|-413.27%
|0.17
|-6017.65%
|Net Income
|-11.4
|-2.3
|-395.65%
|-14.8
|+22.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.76
|-0.1
|-660%
|-0.5
|-52%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-11.4Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹129.47Cr