Navkar Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 116.68% YOY

Navkar Corporation Q4 Results Live : Navkar Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 13.89% & the profit increased by 116.68% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.93% and the profit increased by 149.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.25% q-o-q & increased by 58.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 486.46% q-o-q & decreased by 33.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.48 for Q4 which increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y.
Navkar Corporation has delivered -0.92% return in the last 1 week, 77.21% return in the last 6 months and 5.04% YTD return.
Currently, Navkar Corporation has a market cap of ₹1615.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹125.55 & ₹53.6 respectively.
Navkar Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|117.92
|116.84
|+0.93%
|103.55
|+13.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.81
|11.44
|-14.25%
|6.21
|+58.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.19
|11.12
|+9.65%
|6.86
|+77.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|110.78
|115.62
|-4.19%
|92.78
|+19.39%
|Operating Income
|7.14
|1.22
|+486.46%
|10.76
|-33.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.02
|0.17
|+1072.32%
|9.96
|-79.73%
|Net Income
|7.26
|-14.8
|+149.02%
|3.35
|+116.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.48
|-0.5
|+195.79%
|0.44
|+8.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.26Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹117.92Cr
