Navkar Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 116.68% YOY

Navkar Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.89% YoY & profit increased by 116.68% YoY

Navkar Corporation Q4 Results Live : Navkar Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 13.89% & the profit increased by 116.68% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.93% and the profit increased by 149.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.25% q-o-q & increased by 58.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 486.46% q-o-q & decreased by 33.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.48 for Q4 which increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y.

Navkar Corporation has delivered -0.92% return in the last 1 week, 77.21% return in the last 6 months and 5.04% YTD return.

Currently, Navkar Corporation has a market cap of ₹1615.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹125.55 & ₹53.6 respectively.

Navkar Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 117.92 116.84 +0.93% 103.55 +13.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.81 11.44 -14.25% 6.21 +58.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.19 11.12 +9.65% 6.86 +77.75% Total Operating Expense 110.78 115.62 -4.19% 92.78 +19.39% Operating Income 7.14 1.22 +486.46% 10.76 -33.61% Net Income Before Taxes 2.02 0.17 +1072.32% 9.96 -79.73% Net Income 7.26 -14.8 +149.02% 3.35 +116.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.48 -0.5 +195.79% 0.44 +8.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.26Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹117.92Cr

