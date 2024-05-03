Hello User
Navkar Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 116.68% YOY

Navkar Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 116.68% YOY

Livemint

Navkar Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.89% YoY & profit increased by 116.68% YoY

Navkar Corporation Q4 Results Live

Navkar Corporation Q4 Results Live : Navkar Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 13.89% & the profit increased by 116.68% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.93% and the profit increased by 149.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.25% q-o-q & increased by 58.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 486.46% q-o-q & decreased by 33.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.48 for Q4 which increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y.

Navkar Corporation has delivered -0.92% return in the last 1 week, 77.21% return in the last 6 months and 5.04% YTD return.

Currently, Navkar Corporation has a market cap of 1615.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of 125.55 & 53.6 respectively.

Navkar Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue117.92116.84+0.93%103.55+13.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.8111.44-14.25%6.21+58.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.1911.12+9.65%6.86+77.75%
Total Operating Expense110.78115.62-4.19%92.78+19.39%
Operating Income7.141.22+486.46%10.76-33.61%
Net Income Before Taxes2.020.17+1072.32%9.96-79.73%
Net Income7.26-14.8+149.02%3.35+116.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.48-0.5+195.79%0.44+8.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.26Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹117.92Cr

