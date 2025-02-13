Navkar Urbanstructure Q3 Results 2025:Navkar Urbanstructure declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 48.19% & the profit increased by 7.06% YoY. Profit stood at ₹0.91 crore and revenue at ₹8.61 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue remained unchanged at 0% growth, while the profit saw a substantial increase of 405.56%. This performance indicates a strong rebound in profitability despite stagnant revenue growth.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a decline of 9.09% quarter-on-quarter, though there was a year-on-year increase of 25%. This reduction in expenses could be indicative of better cost management strategies adopted by the company.
The operating income surged by 800% quarter-on-quarter, highlighting a remarkable recovery in operational efficiency, although it did decrease by 5.62% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at ₹0.04, reflecting no change year-on-year.
Navkar Urbanstructure Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.61
|0
|+0%
|5.81
|+48.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.1
|0.11
|-9.09%
|0.08
|+25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|7.77
|0.12
|+6375%
|4.92
|+57.93%
|Operating Income
|0.84
|-0.12
|+800%
|0.89
|-5.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.91
|0.18
|+405.56%
|0.85
|+7.06%
|Net Income
|0.91
|0.18
|+405.56%
|0.85
|+7.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.04
|0.01
|+300%
|0.04
|-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
