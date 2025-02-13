Navkar Urbanstructure Q3 Results 2025:Navkar Urbanstructure declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 48.19% & the profit increased by 7.06% YoY. Profit stood at ₹0.91 crore and revenue at ₹8.61 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue remained unchanged at 0% growth, while the profit saw a substantial increase of 405.56%. This performance indicates a strong rebound in profitability despite stagnant revenue growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a decline of 9.09% quarter-on-quarter, though there was a year-on-year increase of 25%. This reduction in expenses could be indicative of better cost management strategies adopted by the company.

Navkar Urbanstructure Q3 Results

The operating income surged by 800% quarter-on-quarter, highlighting a remarkable recovery in operational efficiency, although it did decrease by 5.62% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at ₹0.04, reflecting no change year-on-year.

Navkar Urbanstructure Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.61 0 +0% 5.81 +48.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.1 0.11 -9.09% 0.08 +25% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 7.77 0.12 +6375% 4.92 +57.93% Operating Income 0.84 -0.12 +800% 0.89 -5.62% Net Income Before Taxes 0.91 0.18 +405.56% 0.85 +7.06% Net Income 0.91 0.18 +405.56% 0.85 +7.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.04 0.01 +300% 0.04 -0%