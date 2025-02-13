Navkar Urbanstructure Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 7.06% YOY, profit at ₹0.91 crore and revenue at ₹8.61 crore

Navkar Urbanstructure Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 48.19% YoY & profit increased by 7.06% YoY, profit at 0.91 crore and revenue at 8.61 crore

Livemint
Published13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Navkar Urbanstructure Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Navkar Urbanstructure Q3 Results 2025:Navkar Urbanstructure declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 48.19% & the profit increased by 7.06% YoY. Profit stood at 0.91 crore and revenue at 8.61 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue remained unchanged at 0% growth, while the profit saw a substantial increase of 405.56%. This performance indicates a strong rebound in profitability despite stagnant revenue growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a decline of 9.09% quarter-on-quarter, though there was a year-on-year increase of 25%. This reduction in expenses could be indicative of better cost management strategies adopted by the company.

Advertisement

Navkar Urbanstructure Q3 Results

The operating income surged by 800% quarter-on-quarter, highlighting a remarkable recovery in operational efficiency, although it did decrease by 5.62% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at 0.04, reflecting no change year-on-year.

Navkar Urbanstructure Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.610+0%5.81+48.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.10.11-9.09%0.08+25%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense7.770.12+6375%4.92+57.93%
Operating Income0.84-0.12+800%0.89-5.62%
Net Income Before Taxes0.910.18+405.56%0.85+7.06%
Net Income0.910.18+405.56%0.85+7.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.040.01+300%0.04-0%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsNavkar Urbanstructure Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 7.06% YOY, profit at ₹0.91 crore and revenue at ₹8.61 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.91Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹8.61Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget