Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Navneet Education Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 22.53Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.08% YoY

Navneet Education Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 22.53Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.08% YoY

Livemint

Navneet Education Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 2.08% YoY & loss at 22.53Cr

Navneet Education Q3 FY24 Results Live

Navneet Education declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.08% & the loss came at 22.53cr.

It is noteworthy that Navneet Education had declared a profit of 30.67cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.98% q-o-q & increased by 31.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 125.15% q-o-q & decreased by 120.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 105.23% Y-o-Y.

Navneet Education has delivered -0.62% return in the last 1 week, 4.45% return in the last 6 months, and 0.96% YTD return.

Currently, Navneet Education has a market cap of 3450.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 175.9 & 88.45 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Navneet Education Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue258.76265.78-2.64%264.27-2.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.5789.5-9.98%61.07+31.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.4214.6+12.47%13.07+25.63%
Total Operating Expense271.15216.52+25.23%202.94+33.61%
Operating Income-12.3949.26-125.15%61.33-120.2%
Net Income Before Taxes-18.6851.68-136.15%50.8-136.77%
Net Income-22.5335.59-163.3%30.67-173.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1-0.38-160.14%-0.49-105.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-22.53Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹258.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.