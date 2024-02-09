Navneet Education Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 22.53Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.08% YoY

Navneet Education declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.08% & the loss came at ₹22.53cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Navneet Education had declared a profit of ₹30.67cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.98% q-o-q & increased by 31.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 125.15% q-o-q & decreased by 120.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 105.23% Y-o-Y.

Navneet Education has delivered -0.62% return in the last 1 week, 4.45% return in the last 6 months, and 0.96% YTD return.

Currently, Navneet Education has a market cap of ₹3450.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹175.9 & ₹88.45 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Navneet Education Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 258.76 265.78 -2.64% 264.27 -2.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.57 89.5 -9.98% 61.07 +31.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.42 14.6 +12.47% 13.07 +25.63% Total Operating Expense 271.15 216.52 +25.23% 202.94 +33.61% Operating Income -12.39 49.26 -125.15% 61.33 -120.2% Net Income Before Taxes -18.68 51.68 -136.15% 50.8 -136.77% Net Income -22.53 35.59 -163.3% 30.67 -173.46% Diluted Normalized EPS -1 -0.38 -160.14% -0.49 -105.23%

