Navneet Education Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 22.53Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.08% YoY

Navneet Education declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.08% & the loss came at ₹22.53cr.
It is noteworthy that Navneet Education had declared a profit of ₹30.67cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.98% q-o-q & increased by 31.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 125.15% q-o-q & decreased by 120.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 105.23% Y-o-Y.
Navneet Education has delivered -0.62% return in the last 1 week, 4.45% return in the last 6 months, and 0.96% YTD return.
Currently, Navneet Education has a market cap of ₹3450.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹175.9 & ₹88.45 respectively.
As of 09 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Navneet Education Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|258.76
|265.78
|-2.64%
|264.27
|-2.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|80.57
|89.5
|-9.98%
|61.07
|+31.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.42
|14.6
|+12.47%
|13.07
|+25.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|271.15
|216.52
|+25.23%
|202.94
|+33.61%
|Operating Income
|-12.39
|49.26
|-125.15%
|61.33
|-120.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-18.68
|51.68
|-136.15%
|50.8
|-136.77%
|Net Income
|-22.53
|35.59
|-163.3%
|30.67
|-173.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1
|-0.38
|-160.14%
|-0.49
|-105.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-22.53Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹258.76Cr
