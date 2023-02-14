Navratna company NMDC declares dividend, net profit falls 55% in Q3
The single largest producer of iron ore in India is National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India. Today, the firm announced its Q3 financial results and the first dividend for its eligible shareholders.
