Navratna company NMDC declares dividend, net profit falls 55% in Q3

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday the 14th February 2023, inter-alia, fixed Friday the 24th February 2023, as the record date for the purpose of payment of first interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 3.75 ps. (Rupees Three and Seventy Five Poise Only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 /- each for the financial year 2022-23. The first interim dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the Equity Shareholders of the Company, as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2013, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the equity shares as on Friday, the 24th February 2023, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," said NMDC in a stock exchange filing.