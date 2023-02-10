Navratna CPSE Oil India declares dividend of ₹10, posts 76% PAT growth in Q3
Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna Company, is the second-largest national oil and gas company in India and a state-owned firm of the Indian Government. OIL is administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Today, the firm announced its Q3 financial results and a 100% dividend for its eligible shareholders.
