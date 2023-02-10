Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Navratna CPSE Oil India declares dividend of 10, posts 76% PAT growth in Q3

2 min read . 06:27 PM IST Vipul Das
The shares of Oil India Limited closed today on the NSE at 223.90 apiece, down by 2.27% from the previous close of 229.10.

  • Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna Company, is the second-largest national oil and gas company in India and a state-owned firm of the Indian Government.

Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna Company, is the second-largest national oil and gas company in India and a state-owned firm of the Indian Government. OIL is administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Today, the firm announced its Q3 financial results and a 100% dividend for its eligible shareholders.

Oil India said today in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “declared Second lnterim Dividend of Rs. 10/- per share (100% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2022 23. The lnterim dividend declared shall be paid on or before 12th March, 2023. decided Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023 as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Second lnterim Dividend 2022-23."

On a consolidated basis, Oil India posted revenue from operations of 10,580.55 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 7685.49 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a growth of 37.66%. The company recorded net expenses of 7176.74 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 6243.90 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a growth of 15% YoY.

Oil India posted profit before tax (PBT) of 3264.01 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 2134.01 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 52.95%. Whereas the company's net profit reached 2284.41 Cr in Q3FY23 against 1297.79 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a growth of 76% YoY. The EPS of Oil India reached 21.07 in Q3FY23 compared to 11.97 in Q3FY22.

On segment-wise revenue breakup, in Q3FY23, the company recorded revenue from the crude oil business at 3,985.91 Cr compared to 3,056.12 Cr in Q3FY22, whereas its revenue from natural gas stood at 1,660.27 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 513.92 Cr in Q3FY22. Refinery products revenue stood at 7,635.73 Cr in Q3FY23 against 5,965.78 Cr in Q3FY22, while its revenue from LPG business reached 48.08 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 59.30 Cr in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, revenue from pipeline transportation stood at 163.14 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 88.12 Cr in the year-ago quarter, while its revenue from renewable energy reached 19.04 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 from 23.54 Cr in the same quarter last year.

The shares of Oil India Limited closed today on the NSE at 223.90 apiece, down by 2.27% from the previous close of 229.10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
