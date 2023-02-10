Navratna CPSE Oil India declares dividend of 10, posts 76% PAT growth in Q3

On segment-wise revenue breakup, in Q3FY23, the company recorded revenue from the crude oil business at ₹3,985.91 Cr compared to ₹3,056.12 Cr in Q3FY22, whereas its revenue from natural gas stood at ₹1,660.27 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹513.92 Cr in Q3FY22. Refinery products revenue stood at 7,635.73 Cr in Q3FY23 against ₹5,965.78 Cr in Q3FY22, while its revenue from LPG business reached ₹48.08 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹59.30 Cr in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, revenue from pipeline transportation stood at ₹163.14 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹88.12 Cr in the year-ago quarter, while its revenue from renewable energy reached ₹19.04 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 from ₹23.54 Cr in the same quarter last year.