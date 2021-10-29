Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies on Friday posted an increase of 9.8% in consolidated net profit at ₹14.5 crore for the September quarter. It was ₹13.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Its revenue during the reported quarter jumped 18% to ₹129 crore, compared with ₹110 crore in the year-ago period.

Nazara's operating revenues grew 30Z% to ₹261 crore in the first six months of FY22 as against ₹200 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company delivered a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹28 crore in the first half of FY22 as compared to a loss of ₹8.3 crore in the year-ago period.

"Nazara declared revenue of ₹260.8 crore and Ebidta of ₹49.6 crore in H1 FY22. Revenue grew by 30 per cent in H1 FY22 over H1 FY21, while Ebitda(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 700% over the same period. We have built strong execution platform in the first half of the year," Nazara Technologies Group CEO Manish Agarwal said.

He added that the company expects to accelerate revenue growth further in the latter half on the back of strong tailwinds.

"We expect our FY22 consolidated revenues to grow in the range of 35-40 per cent on a year-on-year basis with Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins profile at 13-15 per cent," he said.

Agarwal stated that the growth shall be supported by organic and inorganic activities.

Nazara saw revenues from its e-sports segment grow 34% to ₹50 crore in the September quarter, while that of the Gamified early learning segment jumped about 25% to ₹54 crore in the September quarter from the year-ago period.

Revenue from freemium, telco-subscription and real money gaming stood at ₹4.2 crore, ₹16.6 crore and ₹5.1 crore, respectively, in the reported quarter.

On Friday, ahead of the results, Nazara Tech shares were down over 2% apiece at ₹2,659.80 on NSE.

