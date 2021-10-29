Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech posts 10% rise in Q2 profit at 14 cr

Nazara's operating revenues grew 30Z% to ₹261 crore in the first six months of FY22 as against ₹200 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company delivered a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹28 crore in the first half of FY22 as compared to a loss of ₹8.3 crore in the year-ago period.

