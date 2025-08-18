NBCC expects revenue to double by 2027-28 fiscal at around ₹25,000 cr

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd expects its revenue to reach around 25,000 crore in 2027-28, more than double from the last financial year, on the back of a huge order book of 1.2 lakh crore.

NBCC Ltd is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

Replying to a query in a conference call with analysts regarding projected revenue, the company's management said, "This year 14,000 crore to 15,000 crores. Next year, there will be 18,000 crores to 19,000 crores. And 2027-28 around 25,000 crores."

During 2024-25, NBCC Ltd posted a net profit of 557.42 crore and a total income of 12,272.99 crore.

The transcript of the conference call was posted on the stock exchanges on Monday.

The NBCC management said that its consolidated order book stood at 1.2 lakh crore at the end of the April-June quarter of this fiscal and expressed confidence that the same will cross 2 lakh crore in the next 2-3 years.

"I think, next two years, three years, our order book will be more than 2 lakh crore," the management said, adding that the company was in discussions with various States and public sector enterprises to secure more contracts.

NBCC has reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to 135.03 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.

Its net profit stood at 107.19 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew to 2,465.48 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from 2,196.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

