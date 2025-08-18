NBCC expects revenue to double by 2027-28 fiscal at around ₹25,000 cr

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd expects its revenue to reach around ₹25,000 crore in 2027-28, more than double from the last financial year, on the back of a huge order book of ₹1.2 lakh crore.

NBCC Ltd is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

Replying to a query in a conference call with analysts regarding projected revenue, the company's management said, "This year ₹14,000 crore to ₹15,000 crores. Next year, there will be ₹18,000 crores to ₹19,000 crores. And 2027-28 around ₹25,000 crores."

During 2024-25, NBCC Ltd posted a net profit of ₹557.42 crore and a total income of ₹12,272.99 crore.

The transcript of the conference call was posted on the stock exchanges on Monday.

The NBCC management said that its consolidated order book stood at ₹1.2 lakh crore at the end of the April-June quarter of this fiscal and expressed confidence that the same will cross ₹2 lakh crore in the next 2-3 years.

"I think, next two years, three years, our order book will be more than ₹2 lakh crore," the management said, adding that the company was in discussions with various States and public sector enterprises to secure more contracts.

NBCC has reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹135.03 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.

Its net profit stood at ₹107.19 crore in the year-ago period.