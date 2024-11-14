NBCC India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 53.43% YOY

NBCC India Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 19.75% YoY & profit increased by 53.43% YoY, profit at 122.12 crore and revenue at 2458.73 crore.

Published14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
NBCC India Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

NBCC India Q2 Results 2024:NBCC India declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, showing a strong performance with the topline increasing by 19.75% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 122.12 crore, which marks a significant rise of 53.43% compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue for the quarter stood at 2458.73 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, NBCC India experienced robust growth with revenue up by 14.67% and profit increasing by 16.72%. This positive trend reflects the company's strong operational capabilities and market demand.

The operating income also saw a remarkable growth of 9.13% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 241.55% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance its profitability through effective project management and execution.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.58% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.56% year-over-year, indicating a slight uptick in operational costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 0.45, which represents a decrease of 37.26% year-over-year, potentially impacting investor sentiment despite the overall profit growth.

In terms of stock performance, NBCC India delivered -11.76% return in the last week, -0.62% return over the last six months, and an impressive 64.64% year-to-date return, reflecting the stock's volatility but also its recovery potential.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, NBCC India holds a market capitalization of 24167.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 42.53. This reflects a significant range in its stock price, suggesting varying investor confidence.

Among analysts covering the company, the sentiment appears mixed: one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, another has given a Hold rating, and one has issued a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 14 Nov, 2024, suggests a Hold, indicating caution among market experts.

NBCC India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2458.732144.16+14.67%2053.25+19.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total86.0785.57+0.58%81.53+5.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.481.45+2.35%1.33+11.62%
Total Operating Expense2360.32053.97+14.91%2024.44+16.59%
Operating Income98.4390.19+9.13%28.82+241.55%
Net Income Before Taxes165.9143.84+15.33%104.78+58.32%
Net Income122.12104.62+16.72%79.59+53.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.450.58-21.84%0.72-37.26%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
