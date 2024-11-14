NBCC India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 53.43% YOY

NBCC India Q2 Results 2024:NBCC India declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, showing a strong performance with the topline increasing by 19.75% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹122.12 crore, which marks a significant rise of 53.43% compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2458.73 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, NBCC India experienced robust growth with revenue up by 14.67% and profit increasing by 16.72%. This positive trend reflects the company's strong operational capabilities and market demand.
The operating income also saw a remarkable growth of 9.13% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 241.55% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance its profitability through effective project management and execution.
However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.58% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.56% year-over-year, indicating a slight uptick in operational costs.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹0.45, which represents a decrease of 37.26% year-over-year, potentially impacting investor sentiment despite the overall profit growth.
In terms of stock performance, NBCC India delivered -11.76% return in the last week, -0.62% return over the last six months, and an impressive 64.64% year-to-date return, reflecting the stock's volatility but also its recovery potential.
As of 14 Nov, 2024, NBCC India holds a market capitalization of ₹24167.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹42.53. This reflects a significant range in its stock price, suggesting varying investor confidence.
Among analysts covering the company, the sentiment appears mixed: one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, another has given a Hold rating, and one has issued a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 14 Nov, 2024, suggests a Hold, indicating caution among market experts.
NBCC India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2458.73
|2144.16
|+14.67%
|2053.25
|+19.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|86.07
|85.57
|+0.58%
|81.53
|+5.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.48
|1.45
|+2.35%
|1.33
|+11.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|2360.3
|2053.97
|+14.91%
|2024.44
|+16.59%
|Operating Income
|98.43
|90.19
|+9.13%
|28.82
|+241.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|165.9
|143.84
|+15.33%
|104.78
|+58.32%
|Net Income
|122.12
|104.62
|+16.72%
|79.59
|+53.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.45
|0.58
|-21.84%
|0.72
|-37.26%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
