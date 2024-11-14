NBCC India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 53.43% YOY

NBCC India Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 19.75% YoY & profit increased by 53.43% YoY, profit at ₹ 122.12 crore and revenue at ₹ 2458.73 crore.

NBCC India Q2 Results 2024:NBCC India declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, showing a strong performance with the topline increasing by 19.75% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹122.12 crore, which marks a significant rise of 53.43% compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2458.73 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, NBCC India experienced robust growth with revenue up by 14.67% and profit increasing by 16.72%. This positive trend reflects the company's strong operational capabilities and market demand.

The operating income also saw a remarkable growth of 9.13% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 241.55% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance its profitability through effective project management and execution.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.58% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.56% year-over-year, indicating a slight uptick in operational costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹0.45, which represents a decrease of 37.26% year-over-year, potentially impacting investor sentiment despite the overall profit growth.

In terms of stock performance, NBCC India delivered -11.76% return in the last week, -0.62% return over the last six months, and an impressive 64.64% year-to-date return, reflecting the stock's volatility but also its recovery potential.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, NBCC India holds a market capitalization of ₹24167.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹42.53. This reflects a significant range in its stock price, suggesting varying investor confidence.

Among analysts covering the company, the sentiment appears mixed: one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, another has given a Hold rating, and one has issued a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 14 Nov, 2024, suggests a Hold, indicating caution among market experts.

NBCC India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2458.73 2144.16 +14.67% 2053.25 +19.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 86.07 85.57 +0.58% 81.53 +5.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.48 1.45 +2.35% 1.33 +11.62% Total Operating Expense 2360.3 2053.97 +14.91% 2024.44 +16.59% Operating Income 98.43 90.19 +9.13% 28.82 +241.55% Net Income Before Taxes 165.9 143.84 +15.33% 104.78 +58.32% Net Income 122.12 104.62 +16.72% 79.59 +53.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.45 0.58 -21.84% 0.72 -37.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹122.12Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2458.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar