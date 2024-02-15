NBCC India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 60.29% YoY

NBCC India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.96% & the profit increased by 60.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.5% and the profit increased by 39.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.28% q-o-q & increased by 0.31% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 224.44% q-o-q & increased by 135.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.71 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.1% Y-o-Y.
NBCC India has delivered -20.99% return in the last 1 week, 162.45% return in the last 6 months, and 52.54% YTD return.
Currently, NBCC India has a market cap of ₹22392 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹176.85 & ₹30.95 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.
NBCC India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2412.61
|2053.25
|+17.5%
|2135.78
|+12.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.58
|81.53
|+1.28%
|82.32
|+0.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.31
|1.33
|-1.65%
|1.19
|+10.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|2319.12
|2024.44
|+14.56%
|2096.15
|+10.64%
|Operating Income
|93.49
|28.82
|+224.44%
|39.64
|+135.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|152.35
|104.78
|+45.4%
|95.19
|+60.05%
|Net Income
|110.74
|79.59
|+39.13%
|69.09
|+60.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.71
|0.72
|-1.18%
|0.6
|+18.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹110.74Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2412.61Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!