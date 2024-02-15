NBCC India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 60.29% YoY

NBCC India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.96% & the profit increased by 60.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.5% and the profit increased by 39.13%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.28% q-o-q & increased by 0.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 224.44% q-o-q & increased by 135.87% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.71 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.1% Y-o-Y.

NBCC India has delivered -20.99% return in the last 1 week, 162.45% return in the last 6 months, and 52.54% YTD return.

Currently, NBCC India has a market cap of ₹22392 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹176.85 & ₹30.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

NBCC India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2412.61 2053.25 +17.5% 2135.78 +12.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.58 81.53 +1.28% 82.32 +0.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.31 1.33 -1.65% 1.19 +10.17% Total Operating Expense 2319.12 2024.44 +14.56% 2096.15 +10.64% Operating Income 93.49 28.82 +224.44% 39.64 +135.87% Net Income Before Taxes 152.35 104.78 +45.4% 95.19 +60.05% Net Income 110.74 79.59 +39.13% 69.09 +60.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.71 0.72 -1.18% 0.6 +18.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹110.74Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2412.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!