Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NBCC India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 60.29% YoY

NBCC India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 60.29% YoY

Livemint

NBCC India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.96% YoY & profit increased by 60.29% YoY

NBCC India Q3 FY24 Results Live

NBCC India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.96% & the profit increased by 60.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.5% and the profit increased by 39.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.28% q-o-q & increased by 0.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 224.44% q-o-q & increased by 135.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.71 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.1% Y-o-Y.

NBCC India has delivered -20.99% return in the last 1 week, 162.45% return in the last 6 months, and 52.54% YTD return.

Currently, NBCC India has a market cap of 22392 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 176.85 & 30.95 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

NBCC India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2412.612053.25+17.5%2135.78+12.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.5881.53+1.28%82.32+0.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.311.33-1.65%1.19+10.17%
Total Operating Expense2319.122024.44+14.56%2096.15+10.64%
Operating Income93.4928.82+224.44%39.64+135.87%
Net Income Before Taxes152.35104.78+45.4%95.19+60.05%
Net Income110.7479.59+39.13%69.09+60.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.710.72-1.18%0.6+18.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹110.74Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2412.61Cr

