NBCC India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.53% YOY

NBCC India Q4 Results Live : NBCC India announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 44.25% year-over-year, demonstrating strong growth in their top line.

The profit also saw a substantial rise of 25.53% year-over-year, indicating efficient cost management and operational performance by NBCC India.

Quarterly comparison reveals a remarkable growth trajectory, with revenue surging by 66.81% compared to the previous quarter, and profit increasing by 22.89% sequentially.

Furthermore, the company effectively managed its Selling, general & administrative expenses, which rose by only 0.59% quarter-over-quarter and significantly decreased by 39.54% year-over-year.

NBCC India's operating income exhibited a strong performance, with a 56.39% increase quarter-over-quarter and a notable 49.4% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.14, marking an impressive 84.1% increase year-over-year, reflecting positively on the company's profitability.

Despite recent market trends, NBCC India has delivered varying returns, with -6.69% in the last week, a substantial 104.12% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 70.2% year-to-date return.

Currently, NBCC India commands a market capitalization of ₹24984 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹176.85 and ₹38.2 respectively, showcasing market confidence in the company.

Analyst ratings as of 29 May, 2024, depict a mixed sentiment towards NBCC India, with 2 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 1 analyst suggesting a Hold, and 1 analyst advocating a Buy rating for the company.

The overall Q4 results reflect NBCC India's strong financial performance and strategic management, positioning the company for continued growth and value creation for its stakeholders.

NBCC India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4024.5 2412.61 +66.81% 2789.95 +44.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.07 82.58 +0.59% 137.38 -39.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.42 1.31 +8.5% 1.67 -14.95% Total Operating Expense 3878.29 2319.12 +67.23% 2692.09 +44.06% Operating Income 146.21 93.49 +56.39% 97.87 +49.4% Net Income Before Taxes 197.63 152.35 +29.72% 150.89 +30.97% Net Income 136.08 110.74 +22.89% 108.41 +25.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.14 0.71 +60.01% 0.62 +84.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹136.08Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4024.5Cr

