NCC Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.89% YOY

NCC Q1 Results Live : NCC declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 26.2% year-over-year, while the profit surged by 20.89% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline in revenue by 14.76% and a decrease in profit by 12.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a mixed trend with a 2.95% decline quarter-over-quarter, but a substantial 27.94% increase year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income witnessed a decrease of 8.89% sequentially, but a strong growth of 19.02% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.34, marking a notable 21.01% increase year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, NCC delivered a -8.09% return in the last week, with impressive returns of 41.88% in the last 6 months and 86.6% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of ₹19535.45 Cr, NCC's 52-week high/low prices were recorded at ₹364.5 and ₹136.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Hold rating, 6 analysts recommending Buy, and 4 analysts advocating for Strong Buy as of 07 Aug, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for NCC's future performance.

NCC Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5527.98 6484.88 -14.76% 4380.39 +26.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 182.34 187.88 -2.95% 142.52 +27.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 53.71 52.42 +2.46% 52.81 +1.7% Total Operating Expense 5103.79 6019.31 -15.21% 4023.99 +26.83% Operating Income 424.19 465.57 -8.89% 356.4 +19.02% Net Income Before Taxes 299.73 358.09 -16.3% 252.52 +18.7% Net Income 209.92 239.16 -12.23% 173.64 +20.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.34 4.16 -19.62% 2.76 +21.01%