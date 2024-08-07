NCC Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.89% YOY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
NCC Q1 Results Live
NCC Q1 Results Live

NCC Q1 Results Live : NCC declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 26.2% year-over-year, while the profit surged by 20.89% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline in revenue by 14.76% and a decrease in profit by 12.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a mixed trend with a 2.95% decline quarter-over-quarter, but a substantial 27.94% increase year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income witnessed a decrease of 8.89% sequentially, but a strong growth of 19.02% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.34, marking a notable 21.01% increase year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, NCC delivered a -8.09% return in the last week, with impressive returns of 41.88% in the last 6 months and 86.6% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of 19535.45 Cr, NCC's 52-week high/low prices were recorded at 364.5 and 136.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Hold rating, 6 analysts recommending Buy, and 4 analysts advocating for Strong Buy as of 07 Aug, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for NCC's future performance.

NCC Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5527.986484.88-14.76%4380.39+26.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total182.34187.88-2.95%142.52+27.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization53.7152.42+2.46%52.81+1.7%
Total Operating Expense5103.796019.31-15.21%4023.99+26.83%
Operating Income424.19465.57-8.89%356.4+19.02%
Net Income Before Taxes299.73358.09-16.3%252.52+18.7%
Net Income209.92239.16-12.23%173.64+20.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.344.16-19.62%2.76+21.01%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

MoreLess
FAQs
₹209.92Cr
₹5527.98Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
    • Employment Type

