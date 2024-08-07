NCC Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.89% YOY

NCC Q1 Results Live : NCC declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 26.2% year-over-year, while the profit surged by 20.89% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline in revenue by 14.76% and a decrease in profit by 12.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a mixed trend with a 2.95% decline quarter-over-quarter, but a substantial 27.94% increase year-over-year.
Similarly, the operating income witnessed a decrease of 8.89% sequentially, but a strong growth of 19.02% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.34, marking a notable 21.01% increase year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, NCC delivered a -8.09% return in the last week, with impressive returns of 41.88% in the last 6 months and 86.6% year-to-date.
With a market capitalization of ₹19535.45 Cr, NCC's 52-week high/low prices were recorded at ₹364.5 and ₹136.55 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Hold rating, 6 analysts recommending Buy, and 4 analysts advocating for Strong Buy as of 07 Aug, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for NCC's future performance.
NCC Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5527.98
|6484.88
|-14.76%
|4380.39
|+26.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|182.34
|187.88
|-2.95%
|142.52
|+27.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|53.71
|52.42
|+2.46%
|52.81
|+1.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|5103.79
|6019.31
|-15.21%
|4023.99
|+26.83%
|Operating Income
|424.19
|465.57
|-8.89%
|356.4
|+19.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|299.73
|358.09
|-16.3%
|252.52
|+18.7%
|Net Income
|209.92
|239.16
|-12.23%
|173.64
|+20.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.34
|4.16
|-19.62%
|2.76
|+21.01%
