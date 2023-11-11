Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NCC Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 40.96% YOY

NCC Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 40.96% YOY

Livemint

NCC Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 39.91% YoY & profit decreased by 40.96% YoY

NCC Q2 FY24 Results

NCC, the construction company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company reported a 39.91% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit for the quarter declined by 40.96% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, NCC's revenue grew by 7.74%, but the profit witnessed a significant decrease of 55.46%.

One of the contributing factors to the decline in profit was the rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses increased by 10.56% compared to the previous quarter and by 15.22% YoY.

The operating income also saw a decline, down by 29.71% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 3.8% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 1.23, representing a decrease of 40.87% YoY.

Despite the decrease in profit, NCC has delivered positive returns in the market. The company has achieved a 5.8% return in the last 1 week, 32.62% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 84.86% year-to-date return.

Currently, NCC has a market capitalization of 9737.9 Cr with a 52-week high of 176.6 and a low of 71.1.

Analysts have been closely watching the company, with 12 analysts covering NCC. Out of these, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for NCC was to Strong Buy.

NCC Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4719.614380.39+7.74%3373.43+39.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total157.57142.52+10.56%136.75+15.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization53.2152.81+0.76%49.68+7.11%
Total Operating Expense4469.084023.99+11.06%3113+43.56%
Operating Income250.53356.4-29.71%260.43-3.8%
Net Income Before Taxes125.26252.52-50.4%169.24-25.99%
Net Income77.34173.64-55.46%131-40.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.232.76-55.43%2.08-40.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹77.34Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4719.61Cr

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:12 AM IST
