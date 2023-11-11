NCC Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 40.96% YOY

NCC, the construction company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company reported a 39.91% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit for the quarter declined by 40.96% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, NCC's revenue grew by 7.74%, but the profit witnessed a significant decrease of 55.46%.

One of the contributing factors to the decline in profit was the rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses increased by 10.56% compared to the previous quarter and by 15.22% YoY.

The operating income also saw a decline, down by 29.71% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 3.8% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹1.23, representing a decrease of 40.87% YoY.

Despite the decrease in profit, NCC has delivered positive returns in the market. The company has achieved a 5.8% return in the last 1 week, 32.62% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 84.86% year-to-date return.

Currently, NCC has a market capitalization of ₹9737.9 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹176.6 and a low of ₹71.1.

Analysts have been closely watching the company, with 12 analysts covering NCC. Out of these, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for NCC was to Strong Buy.

NCC Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4719.61 4380.39 +7.74% 3373.43 +39.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 157.57 142.52 +10.56% 136.75 +15.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 53.21 52.81 +0.76% 49.68 +7.11% Total Operating Expense 4469.08 4023.99 +11.06% 3113 +43.56% Operating Income 250.53 356.4 -29.71% 260.43 -3.8% Net Income Before Taxes 125.26 252.52 -50.4% 169.24 -25.99% Net Income 77.34 173.64 -55.46% 131 -40.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.23 2.76 -55.43% 2.08 -40.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹77.34Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4719.61Cr

