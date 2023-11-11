NCC Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 40.96% YOY
NCC Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 39.91% YoY & profit decreased by 40.96% YoY
NCC, the construction company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company reported a 39.91% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit for the quarter declined by 40.96% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, NCC's revenue grew by 7.74%, but the profit witnessed a significant decrease of 55.46%.
One of the contributing factors to the decline in profit was the rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses increased by 10.56% compared to the previous quarter and by 15.22% YoY.
The operating income also saw a decline, down by 29.71% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 3.8% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹1.23, representing a decrease of 40.87% YoY.
Despite the decrease in profit, NCC has delivered positive returns in the market. The company has achieved a 5.8% return in the last 1 week, 32.62% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 84.86% year-to-date return.
Currently, NCC has a market capitalization of ₹9737.9 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹176.6 and a low of ₹71.1.
Analysts have been closely watching the company, with 12 analysts covering NCC. Out of these, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
As of 11 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for NCC was to Strong Buy.
NCC Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4719.61
|4380.39
|+7.74%
|3373.43
|+39.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|157.57
|142.52
|+10.56%
|136.75
|+15.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|53.21
|52.81
|+0.76%
|49.68
|+7.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|4469.08
|4023.99
|+11.06%
|3113
|+43.56%
|Operating Income
|250.53
|356.4
|-29.71%
|260.43
|-3.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|125.26
|252.52
|-50.4%
|169.24
|-25.99%
|Net Income
|77.34
|173.64
|-55.46%
|131
|-40.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.23
|2.76
|-55.43%
|2.08
|-40.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹77.34Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4719.61Cr
