Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NCC Q3 Results: Net PAT jumps 40% YoY to 221 crore

NCC Q3 Results: Net PAT jumps 40% YoY to 221 crore

Reuters

BENGALURU :Indian construction firm NCC reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday as project execution was robust in a seasonally low quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit after tax rose nearly 40% year-on-year to Rs221 crore ($26.63 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31.

Also Read | Zomato Q3 Results: Net profit at 138 crore, revenue up 69% YoY

Key context

Although order inflow has been slightly weak for NCC, robust order book and diversified capabilities across various infrastructure verticals aided the company in sustaining its strong execution in the medium term, brokerage Centrum said.

Also Read | Companies raising funds via IPOs under SEBI scrutiny: Report

Bigger peer Larsen and Toubro reported a 15% rise in quarterly profit and said it does not expect orders to be robust over the next two quarters due to the general elections in India, which are due by May.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

