Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NCC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.31% YOY

NCC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.31% YOY

Livemint

NCC Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.46% YoY & profit increased by 25.31% YoY

NCC Q4 Results Live

NCC Q4 Results Live : NCC declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, with the topline witnessing a significant increase of 29.46% compared to the previous year. The profit also showed a healthy growth of 25.31% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, NCC saw a revenue growth of 23.28% and a profit increase of 8.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 4.81% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 28.51% year-on-year.

The operating income showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.02% and a year-on-year growth of 17.22%.

For Q4, the EPS stood at 4.16, marking a substantial 30.1% year-on-year increase.

NCC's stock performance has been impressive with a 2.11% return in the last week, 52.04% return in the last 6 months, and a 50.76% year-to-date return.

Currently, NCC commands a market cap of 15784.06 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 278.05 & 99.65 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, leading to a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.

NCC Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6484.885260.08+23.28%5009.03+29.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total187.88179.26+4.81%146.2+28.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization52.4253.48-1.98%53.08-1.24%
Total Operating Expense6019.314808.15+25.19%4611.87+30.52%
Operating Income465.57451.93+3.02%397.16+17.22%
Net Income Before Taxes358.09325.14+10.13%292.66+22.36%
Net Income239.16220.65+8.39%190.86+25.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.163.51+18.39%3.19+30.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹239.16Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6484.88Cr

