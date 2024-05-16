NCC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.31% YOY

NCC Q4 Results Live : NCC declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, with the topline witnessing a significant increase of 29.46% compared to the previous year. The profit also showed a healthy growth of 25.31% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, NCC saw a revenue growth of 23.28% and a profit increase of 8.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 4.81% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 28.51% year-on-year.

The operating income showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.02% and a year-on-year growth of 17.22%.

For Q4, the EPS stood at ₹4.16, marking a substantial 30.1% year-on-year increase.

NCC's stock performance has been impressive with a 2.11% return in the last week, 52.04% return in the last 6 months, and a 50.76% year-to-date return.

Currently, NCC commands a market cap of ₹15784.06 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹278.05 & ₹99.65 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, leading to a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.

NCC Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6484.88 5260.08 +23.28% 5009.03 +29.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 187.88 179.26 +4.81% 146.2 +28.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 52.42 53.48 -1.98% 53.08 -1.24% Total Operating Expense 6019.31 4808.15 +25.19% 4611.87 +30.52% Operating Income 465.57 451.93 +3.02% 397.16 +17.22% Net Income Before Taxes 358.09 325.14 +10.13% 292.66 +22.36% Net Income 239.16 220.65 +8.39% 190.86 +25.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.16 3.51 +18.39% 3.19 +30.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹239.16Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6484.88Cr

