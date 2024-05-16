NCC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.31% YOY

NCC Q4 Results Live : NCC declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, with the topline witnessing a significant increase of 29.46% compared to the previous year. The profit also showed a healthy growth of 25.31% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, NCC saw a revenue growth of 23.28% and a profit increase of 8.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 4.81% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 28.51% year-on-year.
The operating income showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.02% and a year-on-year growth of 17.22%.
For Q4, the EPS stood at ₹4.16, marking a substantial 30.1% year-on-year increase.
NCC's stock performance has been impressive with a 2.11% return in the last week, 52.04% return in the last 6 months, and a 50.76% year-to-date return.
Currently, NCC commands a market cap of ₹15784.06 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹278.05 & ₹99.65 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, leading to a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.
NCC Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6484.88
|5260.08
|+23.28%
|5009.03
|+29.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|187.88
|179.26
|+4.81%
|146.2
|+28.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|52.42
|53.48
|-1.98%
|53.08
|-1.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|6019.31
|4808.15
|+25.19%
|4611.87
|+30.52%
|Operating Income
|465.57
|451.93
|+3.02%
|397.16
|+17.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|358.09
|325.14
|+10.13%
|292.66
|+22.36%
|Net Income
|239.16
|220.65
|+8.39%
|190.86
|+25.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.16
|3.51
|+18.39%
|3.19
|+30.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹239.16Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6484.88Cr
