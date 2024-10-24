NDL Ventures Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 54.29% YOY

NDL Ventures Q2 Results Live : NDL Ventures has announced its Q2 results on 22 October 2024, revealing a significant decline in profitability. The company's topline revenue remained unchanged, recording a 0% decrease year-over-year, but profit plummeted by 54.29%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue also showed no change, while profit experienced a slight increase of 19%. This juxtaposition highlights the challenges NDL Ventures faces in maintaining profitability amidst stagnant revenue.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a minor decline of 0.93% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 1.71% compared to the same period last year. This indicates rising operational costs that may have contributed to the drop in profit.
Operating income fell by 6.23% from the previous quarter and decreased by 6.55% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing struggles within the company's core operations.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹0.06, representing a staggering decrease of 57.14% year-over-year, signaling investor concerns regarding the company's profitability and future prospects.
In terms of stock performance, NDL Ventures has delivered a -2.55% return over the past week, a 7.91% return over the last six months, but a concerning -23.04% year-to-date return, further emphasizing the volatility faced by investors.
Currently, NDL Ventures holds a market capitalization of ₹371.33 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹164 and a low of ₹81.35, indicating a challenging trading environment as the company navigates through its financial difficulties.
NDL Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.51
|0.52
|-0.93%
|0.5
|+1.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.99
|0.93
|+6.23%
|0.92
|+6.55%
|Operating Income
|-0.99
|-0.93
|-6.23%
|-0.92
|-6.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.26
|0.47
|-45.36%
|0.56
|-54.16%
|Net Income
|0.21
|0.18
|+19%
|0.46
|-54.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|0.05
|+14.92%
|0.14
|-57.14%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess