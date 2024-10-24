NDL Ventures Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 54.29% YOY

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
NDL Ventures Q2 Results Live : NDL Ventures has announced its Q2 results on 22 October 2024, revealing a significant decline in profitability. The company's topline revenue remained unchanged, recording a 0% decrease year-over-year, but profit plummeted by 54.29%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue also showed no change, while profit experienced a slight increase of 19%. This juxtaposition highlights the challenges NDL Ventures faces in maintaining profitability amidst stagnant revenue.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a minor decline of 0.93% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 1.71% compared to the same period last year. This indicates rising operational costs that may have contributed to the drop in profit.

Operating income fell by 6.23% from the previous quarter and decreased by 6.55% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing struggles within the company's core operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 0.06, representing a staggering decrease of 57.14% year-over-year, signaling investor concerns regarding the company's profitability and future prospects.

In terms of stock performance, NDL Ventures has delivered a -2.55% return over the past week, a 7.91% return over the last six months, but a concerning -23.04% year-to-date return, further emphasizing the volatility faced by investors.

Currently, NDL Ventures holds a market capitalization of 371.33 Crores, with a 52-week high of 164 and a low of 81.35, indicating a challenging trading environment as the company navigates through its financial difficulties.

NDL Ventures Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.510.52-0.93%0.5+1.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.990.93+6.23%0.92+6.55%
Operating Income-0.99-0.93-6.23%-0.92-6.55%
Net Income Before Taxes0.260.47-45.36%0.56-54.16%
Net Income0.210.18+19%0.46-54.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.05+14.92%0.14-57.14%
₹0.21Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsNDL Ventures Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 54.29% YOY

