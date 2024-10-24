NDL Ventures Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 54.29% YOY

NDL Ventures Q2 Results Live : NDL Ventures has announced its Q2 results on 22 October 2024, revealing a significant decline in profitability. The company's topline revenue remained unchanged, recording a 0% decrease year-over-year, but profit plummeted by 54.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue also showed no change, while profit experienced a slight increase of 19%. This juxtaposition highlights the challenges NDL Ventures faces in maintaining profitability amidst stagnant revenue.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a minor decline of 0.93% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 1.71% compared to the same period last year. This indicates rising operational costs that may have contributed to the drop in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income fell by 6.23% from the previous quarter and decreased by 6.55% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing struggles within the company's core operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹0.06, representing a staggering decrease of 57.14% year-over-year, signaling investor concerns regarding the company's profitability and future prospects.

In terms of stock performance, NDL Ventures has delivered a -2.55% return over the past week, a 7.91% return over the last six months, but a concerning -23.04% year-to-date return, further emphasizing the volatility faced by investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, NDL Ventures holds a market capitalization of ₹371.33 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹164 and a low of ₹81.35, indicating a challenging trading environment as the company navigates through its financial difficulties.

NDL Ventures Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.51 0.52 -0.93% 0.5 +1.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.99 0.93 +6.23% 0.92 +6.55% Operating Income -0.99 -0.93 -6.23% -0.92 -6.55% Net Income Before Taxes 0.26 0.47 -45.36% 0.56 -54.16% Net Income 0.21 0.18 +19% 0.46 -54.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 0.05 +14.92% 0.14 -57.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.21Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar