Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NDL Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 6.06% YoY

NDL Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 6.06% YoY

Livemint

NDL Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by �% YoY & profit decreased by 6.06% YoY

NDL Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live

NDL Ventures, a leading company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease in their topline by �% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit also experienced a decline of 6.06% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, NDL Ventures faced a decline in revenue by �% and a significant decrease in profit by 21.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of NDL Ventures showed an increase of 1.05% q-o-q and a significant growth of 144.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income of NDL Ventures witnessed a slight decline of 0.03% q-o-q and a substantial decrease of 43.24% Y-o-Y.

For Q3 FY24, the EPS of NDL Ventures stood at 0.1, reflecting no change in comparison to the same period last year.

NDL Ventures has delivered a return of 5.69% in the last 1 week, a negative return of 9.86% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of 18.35% YTD.

As of now, NDL Ventures has a market cap of 393.96 Cr and its 52-week high and low stand at 164 and 103 respectively.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

NDL Ventures Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0-�%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.510.5+1.05%0.21+144.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-�%0-�%
Total Operating Expense0.930.92+0.03%0.65+43.24%
Operating Income-0.93-0.92-0.03%-0.65-43.24%
Net Income Before Taxes0.490.56-13.17%0.38+27%
Net Income0.360.46-21.39%0.38-6.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.10.14-28.57%0.1-0%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.