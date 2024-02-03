NDL Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 6.06% YoY

NDL Ventures, a leading company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease in their topline by �% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit also experienced a decline of 6.06% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, NDL Ventures faced a decline in revenue by �% and a significant decrease in profit by 21.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of NDL Ventures showed an increase of 1.05% q-o-q and a significant growth of 144.84% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of NDL Ventures witnessed a slight decline of 0.03% q-o-q and a substantial decrease of 43.24% Y-o-Y.

For Q3 FY24, the EPS of NDL Ventures stood at ₹0.1, reflecting no change in comparison to the same period last year.

NDL Ventures has delivered a return of 5.69% in the last 1 week, a negative return of 9.86% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of 18.35% YTD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, NDL Ventures has a market cap of ₹393.96 Cr and its 52-week high and low stand at ₹164 and ₹103 respectively.

NDL Ventures Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.51 0.5 +1.05% 0.21 +144.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Total Operating Expense 0.93 0.92 +0.03% 0.65 +43.24% Operating Income -0.93 -0.92 -0.03% -0.65 -43.24% Net Income Before Taxes 0.49 0.56 -13.17% 0.38 +27% Net Income 0.36 0.46 -21.39% 0.38 -6.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.1 0.14 -28.57% 0.1 -0%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

