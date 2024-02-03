NDL Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 6.06% YoY

NDL Ventures, a leading company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease in their topline by �% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit also experienced a decline of 6.06% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, NDL Ventures faced a decline in revenue by �% and a significant decrease in profit by 21.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of NDL Ventures showed an increase of 1.05% q-o-q and a significant growth of 144.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income of NDL Ventures witnessed a slight decline of 0.03% q-o-q and a substantial decrease of 43.24% Y-o-Y.
For Q3 FY24, the EPS of NDL Ventures stood at ₹0.1, reflecting no change in comparison to the same period last year.
NDL Ventures has delivered a return of 5.69% in the last 1 week, a negative return of 9.86% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of 18.35% YTD.
As of now, NDL Ventures has a market cap of ₹393.96 Cr and its 52-week high and low stand at ₹164 and ₹103 respectively.
NDL Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.51
|0.5
|+1.05%
|0.21
|+144.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.93
|0.92
|+0.03%
|0.65
|+43.24%
|Operating Income
|-0.93
|-0.92
|-0.03%
|-0.65
|-43.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.49
|0.56
|-13.17%
|0.38
|+27%
|Net Income
|0.36
|0.46
|-21.39%
|0.38
|-6.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.1
|0.14
|-28.57%
|0.1
|-0%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
