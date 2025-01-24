NDL Ventures Q3 Results 2025:NDL Ventures declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit decreased by 80.56% YoY. Profit at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the profit decreased by 66.67%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

NDL Ventures Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 8.08% q-o-q & decreased by 15.05% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.02 for Q3 which decreased by 80% Y-o-Y.

NDL Ventures has delivered 2.16% return in the last 1 week, 11.93% return in last 6 months and -4.12% YTD return.

Currently the NDL Ventures has a market cap of ₹352.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹134.65 & ₹81.35 respectively.

NDL Ventures Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.51 0.51 -0% 0.51 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 1.07 0.99 +8.08% 0.93 +15.05% Operating Income -1.07 -0.99 -8.08% -0.93 -15.05% Net Income Before Taxes 0.1 0.26 -61.54% 0.49 -79.59% Net Income 0.07 0.21 -66.67% 0.36 -80.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.06 -66.67% 0.1 -80%