NDL Ventures Q3 Results 2025:NDL Ventures declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit decreased by 80.56% YoY. Profit at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the profit decreased by 66.67%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.08% q-o-q & decreased by 15.05% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.02 for Q3 which decreased by 80% Y-o-Y.
NDL Ventures has delivered 2.16% return in the last 1 week, 11.93% return in last 6 months and -4.12% YTD return.
Currently the NDL Ventures has a market cap of ₹352.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹134.65 & ₹81.35 respectively.
NDL Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.51
|0.51
|-0%
|0.51
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.07
|0.99
|+8.08%
|0.93
|+15.05%
|Operating Income
|-1.07
|-0.99
|-8.08%
|-0.93
|-15.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.1
|0.26
|-61.54%
|0.49
|-79.59%
|Net Income
|0.07
|0.21
|-66.67%
|0.36
|-80.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67%
|0.1
|-80%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.