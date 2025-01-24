NDL Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 80.56% YOY, profit at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
NDL Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

NDL Ventures Q3 Results 2025:NDL Ventures declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit decreased by 80.56% YoY. Profit at 0.07 crore and revenue at 0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the profit decreased by 66.67%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

NDL Ventures Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 8.08% q-o-q & decreased by 15.05% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 0.02 for Q3 which decreased by 80% Y-o-Y.

NDL Ventures has delivered 2.16% return in the last 1 week, 11.93% return in last 6 months and -4.12% YTD return.

Currently the NDL Ventures has a market cap of 352.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 134.65 & 81.35 respectively.

NDL Ventures Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.510.51-0%0.51-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense1.070.99+8.08%0.93+15.05%
Operating Income-1.07-0.99-8.08%-0.93-15.05%
Net Income Before Taxes0.10.26-61.54%0.49-79.59%
Net Income0.070.21-66.67%0.36-80.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.020.06-66.67%0.1-80%
