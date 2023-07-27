NDTV posts 8.08 cr loss in June quarter

NDTV posts ₹8.08 cr loss in June quarter1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:09 PM IST
- Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹69.99 crore as against ₹107.74 crore in the year-ago period
News broadcaster NDTV Ltd on Thursday posted a consolidated loss after tax at ₹8.08 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, impacted by lower revenue.
The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax at ₹25.81 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.
NDTV said its total expenses were marginally down at Rs 81.98 crore as compared to ₹83.33 crore a year ago.
Adani Group holds about 64.7% stake in NDTV through RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial after a contentious battle last year.NDTV shares, which have lost more than one-third of their value so far this year, closed down 1.7% on Thursday ahead of the results.
Media companies have been facing weak advertisement demand, as enterprises cut discretionary spending amid a high interest rate environment.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned TV18 Broadcast, that operates CNN News18 news channel, last week flagged that the advertisement environment continues to be soft.
On June 27, shareholders of the Adani-group-controlled NDTV approved the proposals to appoint new directors to the board after Adani acquired the media firm.
All special resolutions regarding the appointment of -- Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan -- as directors, and UK Sinha and Dipali B. Goenka as independent directors have got shareholders' nod through the e-voting process.
Besides, another special resolution for approval of remuneration payable to non-executive directors, including independent directors of the company, was also approved.
The e-voting period commenced on May 27, 2023, and ended on June 25, 2023.
NDTV's board had also approved the appointment of former bureaucrat Dinesh Kumar Mittal as an additional director in the capacity of non-executive independent director of the company, subject to the approval of the ministry of information & broadcasting.