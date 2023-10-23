comScore
NDTV Q2 Results: Net profit drops 51% to ₹6 crore on lower advertising spends, revenue down 10% YoY

NDTV reported a net profit of ₹6 crore in the September quarter. Photo: Satish Kaushik/Mint (Satish Kaushik/Mint)Premium
NDTV Q2 Results: New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), part of the Adani Group, announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a drop of 51 per cent in net profit at 6 crore, compared to 12 crore in the corresponding period last year. The decline in consolidated profit came on the back of businesses cutting back on advertising spends in the face of rising interest rates.

Indian broadcasters are grappling with slowing advertising spending as businesses clamp down on discretionary investments to rein in costs amid high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes.

The media company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal declined 10 per cent at 95 crore, compared to 106 crore in the corresponding period last year.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
