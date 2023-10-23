NDTV Q2 Results: Net profit drops 51% to ₹6 crore on lower advertising spends, revenue down 10% YoY
NDTV Q2 Results: Net profit drops 51% to ₹6 crore on lower advertising spends, revenue down 10% YoY
NDTV Q2 Results: New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), part of the Adani Group, announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a drop of 51 per cent in net profit at ₹6 crore, compared to ₹12 crore in the corresponding period last year. The decline in consolidated profit came on the back of businesses cutting back on advertising spends in the face of rising interest rates.